Under Armour All-America Game Practice: Day 2 Recap

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
John Rhys Plumlee, who started the final eight games of the 2019 season at quarterback for Ole Miss, announced on Monday that he has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Plumlee was also an outfielder on the Ole Miss baseball team. "I really want to let everybody know...
Arkansas defensive back Devin Bush plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He is the latest Hog to explore his options in the portal, joining Josh Oglesby, Solomon Wright, Vito Calvaruso, Andy Boykin, Darin Turner, JT Towers, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, Kendall Catalon, Nick Turner, Matthew Phillips and Ray Curry Jr. Bush...
Caleb Williams is currently the top quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The former five-star recruit is exploring his options after a strong freshman season with Oklahoma, and Paul Finebaum believes this is one of the biggest moments in the history of the sport.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Icons. Legends. Those are the teams the Georgia faithful will still be able to flip on the TV and see some Bulldogs playing live at 2 PM on ESPN today. Those five signees from the 2022 class will take part in the Under Armour All-American...
Michigan football signee Derrick Moore, a four-star defensive lineman, was named Most Valuable Player at the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game. Every year, the nation’s top high school seniors gather together for a handful of all-star games, with the most prominent one being ESPN’s game, sponsored by Under Armour and held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
While some fans will be watching the biggest current names in football during Sunday’s NFL broadcasts, the future of the game will be on display in Orlando, Florida as we get set for the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game. The annual showcase for the top high school football talent returns at Camping World Stadium for another edition of the best and brightest prospects in the country take the field for an All-Star event. Sunday’s broadcast will air on ESPN via your TV provider. But if you don’t have cable, you can also watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
St. Frances football star Derrick Moore had one primary goal on Sunday when he was amongst the country’s finest playing in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida. Recently named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end wanted to make his fallen St. Frances teammate proud, dedicating his performance to Aaron Wilson, ...
ORLANDO – Three of the top uncommitted prospects in the country are scheduled to commit Sunday during the Under Armour All-America Game. Here’s an in-depth look at where the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine is projecting Five-Star Plus+ linebacker Harold Perkins, four-star EDGE Omari Abor and four-star running back Jovantae Barnes to end up at.
DeMarco Murray continues to prove his worth as a recruiter with the commitment of Jovantae Barnes, another elite running back and player in the 2022 class. Barnes is viewed as a top running back in the class and has announced his committed to the Sooners over several other programs such as Alabama, Florida State, and even Lincoln Riley going after him with the USC Trojans. Commitments are always fantastic news, but commitments that happen live on national television are even sweeter. Add in the fact that he's actually already signed, and it provides even more hope for the future of the running back position.
Florida Gators signee Shemar James, a linebacker from Mobile, Ala., was unable to participate in the Under Armour All-American Game, but safety Kamari Wilson was. Wilson, a surprise signee for the Gators during the early National Signing Day, is from Fort Pierce Westwood High but played the final two seasons of his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton. Wilson turned into a big-time ...
The end of the early signing period used to mean that coaching staffs could step back, take a sigh of relief, and have a minute with their families before spring rolled back around. However, in the days of the transfer portal, that no longer remains a possibility. The Florida State...
LSU interim head coach Brad Davis spoke to the media ahead of the Texas Bowl against Kansas State. Here's everything he said at his media availability as the Tigers look to close out there year with a win. On roster LSU is working with: "Again, I told you guys earlier,...
Texas A&M long had Dickinson, Texas, four-star Donovan Green as its only tight end target in the 2022 class. The Aggies loved the potential of the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder. The Maroon and White were rewarded with a commitment from him a little under a year ago and he signed with the team last month. Though the Aggies ended up taking two other tight ends as well, Green is still a player they expect big things from.
PASADENA, Calif. – Ohio State’s offense wasn’t a question mark for the team for much of 2021. The Buckeyes ranked at or near the top of the country in most major offensive statistical categories throughout the year. But coming into Saturday’s Rose Bowl game against Utah, the...
LSU wide receiver turned quarterback Jontre Kirklin threw his first career touchdown pass in the final seconds of the 1st half in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday, hitting Jaray Jenkins for a 23-yard touchdown to close the gap to 21-7. Check out the impressive catch below as the Tigers look to battle back in their bowl game.
Oregon has officially announced Carlos Locklyn as their new running backs coach, the fourth coach to be formally announced in the last two days. Locklyn joins special teams coordinator and nickels coach Joe Lorig, wide receiver coach Junior Adams, and tight ends coach Drew Mehringer. "I am thrilled to have...
Florida Gators fifth year running back Malik Davis has decided to forego his possible COVID extra year of collegiate eligibility and enter his name into the 2022 NFL Draft. Davis has been through a lot in his career at Florida and has been one of the top three rushers in three of his five seasons on campus.
Florida State needed to exit this offseason with a linebacker addition capable of instantly elevating the play of the position. Mission accomplished as the Seminoles landed UCF transfer Tatum Bethune on Tuesday. The Seminoles are getting a highly productive, experienced linebacker who should help quickly shore up a position that’s...
Comments / 0