Under Armour All-America Game Practice: Day 2 Recap

DeMarco Murray continues to prove his worth as a recruiter with the commitment of Jovantae Barnes, another elite running back and player in the 2022 class. Barnes is viewed as a top running back in the class and has announced his committed to the Sooners over several other programs such as Alabama, Florida State, and even Lincoln Riley going after him with the USC Trojans. Commitments are always fantastic news, but commitments that happen live on national television are even sweeter. Add in the fact that he's actually already signed, and it provides even more hope for the future of the running back position.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO