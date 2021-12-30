ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

30 catalytic converters stolen from business

By Editorial
raynetoday.com
 4 days ago

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish asking public’s help to I.D. thieves. Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving the theft of 30 catalytic converters. The crimes occurred in the 2500 block of Aymond Street, south of Eunice between the evening of Dec. 3 and the morning of Dec....

www.raynetoday.com

CBS Sacramento

Pair Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converter From Work Truck At North Auburn Storage Lot

NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — A report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a pair of suspected catalytic converter thieves in North Auburn. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the night of Dec. 22, a caller reported seeing a suspicious-looking vehicle driving around a mini storage lot along Shale Ridge Lane. Deputies responded and pulled the car over, finding two people – Auburn resident Jason Russell Shepherd and Sacramento resident Melissa Anne McCoy, both 43 – inside. With McCoy having an active warrant out for her arrest in Sacramento County, deputies soon searched the car. Inside, deputies say they found a catalytic converter and suspected burglary tools. About 4 pounds of marijuana were also found in plain view, along with a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia. Further, deputies say they found a list of catalytic converter target locations. A check of surveillance video at the lot showed the pair stealing a catalytic converter from a work truck, the sheriff’s office says. Shepherd and McCoy have since been arrested and are facing charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle, and conspiracy among other charges.
NORTH AUBURN, CA
KPLC TV

Three Sulphur men accused of catalytic converter thefts

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Three Sulphur men have been arrested after being accused of stealing 12 catalytic converters in the Sulphur area, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives have responded to four different locations between Dec. 6 and...
SULPHUR, LA
The Independent

Police struggle to deter rising catalytic converter thefts

In the tiny town of Lawrenceville, Virginia, a van owned by Poplar Mount Baptist Church was knocked out of commission for weeks after thieves cut the catalytic converter out of its exhaust system. Several months later, across town, a catalytic converter was ripped from a van owned by First Baptist Church Similar crimes followed, targeting a total of 15 church vans and 13 other vehicles in town, part of a nationwide surge in thefts of catalytic converters.Thefts of the exhaust emission control devices have jumped over the past two years as prices for the precious metals they contain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bigislandnow.com

Police Offer Tips to Prevent Catalytic Converter Thefts

A recent uptick in thefts of catalytic converters in East Hawai‘i has prompted Big Island police to offer tips on keeping your car safe. So far this year there have been 29 reported incidents in the Hilo and Puna districts involving thefts of converters, with six of the reports being attempted thefts. In some cases, multiple converters were stolen during the same incident.
HILO, HI
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MCTXSheriff Arrests Catalytic Converter Thieves

On December 30, 2021, at about 1:20 pm, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 3400 block of Kentwood Drive in Spring, TX in reference to suspicious circumstances. The caller initially reported that he observed two black males in his driveway near his truck, and provided a description of their vehicle. Responding law enforcement converged on the neighborhood, and located a vehicle matching the description the caller provided. Upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Deputies observed items commonly associated with the theft of catalytic converters in plain view inside the vehicle. During the subsequent investigation, Deputies located eight catalytic converters in the vehicle. Both males, identified as juveniles, were detained and transported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office where they face charges of felony theft, and felony criminal mischief. The value of the catalytic converters and associated damages are estimated to be in excess of $25,000 dollars.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
jocoreport.com

Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue To Plague Law Enforcement

Catalytic converters are a required part of the automobile you drive everyday. It’s used to reduce toxic emissions from a car or truck’s exhaust system — it’s also used to pad the pockets of thieves. Thanks to its easy access and the inclusion of precious metals...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Q106.5

2 Men in Orrington Accused of Stealing Catalytic Converters

Two local men were arrested this week in Orrington for allegedly stealing catalytic converters. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office located a suspicious vehicle near an address on River Road in Orrington at approximately 6:44 Friday morning. Inside the vehicle were two men, a 43-year-old from Bucksport and a 48-year-old from Stockton Springs. After an on-scene investigation, deputies also located a suspected stolen catalytic converter and the tools that were used to remove it.
ORRINGTON, ME
Cleveland.com

Man reports catalytic converter stolen day after it is repaired at a garage: Independence Police Blotter

A man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his car Dec. 6. The victim told police he had taken his car to a mechanic on Dec. 5 after hearing a loud noise from under the car. The mechanic reportedly found the catalytic converter loose and tightened it. The next morning, the victim said he heard a roaring noise when he started the car and found the catalytic converter missing and a saw blade under the car.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
treasurecoast.com

Pair arrested for attempting to steal catalytic converter

Pair arrested for attempting to steal catalytic converter. Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – On 12/19/2021, Lazara Gomez and Davislay Gonzalez were arrested after attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle. Gonzalez has also been involved in stealing sport style motorcycles and Honda airbags. If you have any other...
STUART, FL
glendaleca.gov

Three Arrested in Possession of Catalytic Converter and Burglary Tools

Three Arrested in Possession of Catalytic Converter and Burglary Tools. The Glendale Police Department is aware of an increase in catalytic converter thefts occurring within Glendale, and officers are actively patrolling the City to apprehend suspects involved in these types of crimes. On December 23, 2021 just after 1:00 a.m.,...
GLENDALE, CA
Wilmington Apple

POLICE LOG for December 16: Warrant Arrest; Catalytic Converter Stolen; Work Being Done At Michael’s Place

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, December 16, 2021:. Stephan Butler (49, Woburn) was arrested on a warrant. (3:21am) Police received an alarm alert from Michael’s Place. Plumber on scene accidently set it off. He said he’ll be working there over the next couple of weeks. (9:37am)
WILMINGTON, MA
MyChesCo

Catalytic Converter Thieves Strike Nottingham Park and Ride

WEST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at the Nottingham Park and Ride. Authorities say that on December 7, 2021, at 4:10 pm, Troopers from the State Police Avondale Barracks responded to Nottingham Park and Ride in West Nottingham Township, Chester County for the report of a catalytic converter theft. The 59-year-old male victim reported that he left his vehicle for the day while he commuted with another individual to Philadelphia. Upon return, the victim realized the catalytic converter had been cut off his vehicle. Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks are investigating.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
richmondobserver

3 charged with stealing catalytic converters in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — Three men are accused of stealing catalytic converters in unrelated cases and two of the defendants reportedly had meth. According to an arrest warrant, 48-year-old Robert Kevin Hurley, of Northside Park Drive north of Rockingham, stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Dec. 14. Hurley also...
ROCKINGHAM, NC

