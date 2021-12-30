ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Live updates: Israel to give 4th booster shot to vulnerable

By The Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

JERUSALEM —Israel has approved a fourth vaccine dose for people most...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
Indy100

Flurona: What do we know about the mixture of Covid and influenza found in Israel

A young pregnant woman in Israel has reportedly been diagnosed with both coronavirus and influenza at the same time with the rare double infection aptly called “flurona.”. After identifying the two viruses on Thursday, December 30 at the Rabin Medical Center (Ichilov) in Petach Tikva, the hospital disclosed the woman is unvaccinated against both Covid and the flu.
WORLD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live updates: Israel begins administering 4th vaccine dose

JERUSALEM — Israel has begun delivering a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to coronavirus, becoming one of the first countries to do so as it prepares for a wave of infections driven by the omicron variant. Israel, which led a world beating vaccination program in 2020, will...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Booster#Jerusalem#Omicron#Covid#The Health Ministry
Elkhart Truth

Israel Will Give 4th COVID Shot to People Over 60, Health Workers

MONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Israel will now offer a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to an expanded group of people, as it works to control a wave of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that the country would provide vaccines to...
WORLD
AFP

Detained Tunisia ex-minister 'refusing food, medication'

Tunisia's detained former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri is refusing food or medication after his transfer to hospital, a member of a delegation that visited him told AFP on Monday. Since Friday, however, Bhiri has "refused to take any food or medication, prompting his transfer to hospital" two days later, the source said.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theaviationgeekclub.com

The first US Navy ships damaged by air attack since the end of World War II were bombed by two North Vietnamese MiG-17 Pilots (trained by a Cuban Air Force military advisor)

The possibility of an enemy aerial attack on US Navy ships off the coast of North Vietnam became a reality on Apr. 19, 1972. US Navy ships operating off the coast of North Vietnam became actively engaged in the air war as combat operations heated up in the spring of 1972.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy