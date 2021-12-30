ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Santander accidentally sends customers £130m

finextra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to The Telegraph, Santander is attempting to claw back from its competitors a sum of £130 million, which was erroneously sent to 75,000 accounts on Christmas day, as the result of a payments duplication. While funds were transferred on behalf of 2,000 corporate...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Bank accidentally deposited $176m into customer accounts on Christmas Day

This year, the European bank Santander brought the Christmas spirit to people’s accounts by accidentally depositing $176m (£130m) across 75,000 transactions. According to CNBC, this mishap occurred when payments from 2,000 business accounts in the UK were processed twice. This meant that some employees saw their earnings double,...
WORLD
BBC

Nationwide customers hit by payment glitch

A number of Nationwide customers complained of delays receiving their wages on Friday following a payment glitch. Customers took to social media to question why their wages had not gone in but payments were still coming out. Nationwide said it had suffered "a delay in processing overnight payments". The UK-based...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Telegraph#Times
CLASSIX 107.9

Santander Takes Back The $176 Million They Deposited Into Accounts

Santander ain’t Saint Nick. The Spanish owned banking institution just spoiled Christmas Day for the lucky few to receive a lump sum of money. The bank accidently handed out $176 million into 75,000 different accounts on the lord’s day. Santander claims the error occurred because of a scheduling issue, which caused payments from 2,000 business […]
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

Santander UK hands out £130 mn in Christmas Day error

Santander's UK bank on Thursday was seeking to recover £130 million ($175 million) it paid out on Christmas Day by mistake. Due to a "technical issue," 75,000 payments by some 2,000 corporate and commercial account holders were made twice to their recipients, the bank said in a statement sent to AFP, confirming a report in The Times.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Merry Christmas! Santander Claus made a $176 million payment mistake

Some tens of thousands of people woke up on Christmas Day to doubled wages and a higher-than-expected bank balance after Santander did an oopsie, depositing £130 million ($176 million) into accounts held by its UK customers. Santander would now like the money back, please. The deposit mishap was the...
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Systems error, Santander bank credits 150 million to tens of thousands of customers at Christmas

In detail, there were approximately 75,000 recipients of the incorrect transfers, all coming, however, from a series of accounts in the name of the Santander bank itself. Tens of thousands of customers were credited within hours on their bank accounts large sums for a total value of well 150 million euros without any justification, behind the incident no Christmas present, however, but more simply a technical error of their bank, the Santander group, which is now trying to recover that money that was started by mistake. As the Times revealed, the case just over Christmas and involved individuals and businesses in the UK. In detail, there were approximately 75,000 recipients of the incorrect transfers, all coming, however, from a series of accounts in the name of the same bank. The financial institution, admitting what had happened and apologizing to customers for the mistake, in fact assured that in the meantime no one was left with the account in the red because the money came from their own reserves and not from the customers’ accounts.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Santander races to claw back £130m after Christmas Day blunder sends payments to thousands

High street lender Santander has accidently paid out £130 million to tens of thousands of individuals and businesses in a Christmas Day blunder.Around 75,000 people and companies who received one-off or regular payments from 2,000 businesses with accounts at the bank were inadvertently paid a second time on December 25.The issues, first reported by the Times, has led to the bank having to try to claw back the cash, with the money coming from the lender’s own reserves.Payments included wages or money from suppliers.But because the cash has been sent to accounts at rival banks, it may be harder to...
BUSINESS
whdh.com

Bank mistakenly pays out $175M to customers on Christmas Day

(CNN) — UK bank Santander got into the Christmas spirit this year by paying out a total of £130 million ($175 million) to customers by mistake on December 25. The total payment was split over 75,000 transactions for around 2,000 corporate and commercial customers, Santander said in a statement published Thursday.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Bank seeks to recover $175 million it paid out on Christmas by mistake

Santander's U.K. bank is seeking to recover £130 million ($175 million) it paid out on Christmas Day by mistake. Due to a "technical issue," 75,000 payments by some 2,000 corporate and commercial account holders were made twice to their recipients, the bank said in a statement sent to AFP, confirming a report in The Times of London.
ECONOMY
tech.co

Prohibiting Password Reuse Can Send Up to 50% of Customers Away

Passwords are definitely necessary, but they can be brutally annoying when you just want to buy a product or check an email. There's no quicker way to kill online momentum than trying to log in to something only to realize you've forgotten your password, or that your ol' reliable isn't working.
ECONOMY
foodcontessa.com

Your Bank Account Should Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check This Year | Complete Info!

People who qualify for President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan got their third stimulus check in March 2021. Each household got an extra $1,400 for each of their children. Those who didn’t get a third stimulus check payment in 2021 may be able to claim the money on their tax return this year. This is what AS says.
INCOME TAX
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check In 2022, Find Out If You Qualify

Additional tax refunds of up to $1,400 will be given to U.S. citizens beginning in 2022. However, in order to be considered, a few conditions must be met. According to The Sun, parents who had a child in 2021 and who will receive a $1,400 payment in 2022 are among those who stand to benefit.
INCOME TAX
Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Check If You Are Eligible To Receive $1400 In 2022

Don’t lose hope if you are not eligible in 2021. There’s a way for you to receive the benefits still. The more money in the hands of taxpaying households, the faster is the economic revival – This is the theory that the Biden govt went with while approving the $1.9 American Rescue Plan. To this end, three stimulus payments have been made in 2021. But the third stimulus payment has a few changes compared to the previous two payments.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy