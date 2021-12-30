ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

In the Name of the Law Season 3, Episode 5

WLNS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin host Liisa Speaker of Speaker Law Firm and her special guests for this week’s new episode of In...

www.wlns.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Gary Public Schools Switch To Remote Learning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Classes for public schools in Gary, Indiana, will be virtual starting on Monday. Rising COVID-19 cases prompted the move to remote learning, which will last all this week. Students who don’t have devices for online classes can pick them up on Monday, if need be. Check your school’s website for more information. Food will be given out Monday and Thursday, and all school sports are canceled this week.  
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Law#Elderly People#School Shooting#Oxford High School#Join Speaker Law Firm#Wood Associates#Sinas Dramis Law Firm
spoilertv.com

A Discovery of Witches - Season 3 - Episode Titles and Synopsis

Thanks to Imzadi for sending us the following from the German Sky TV Site. They have kindly translated the Titles and Descriptions for us. Note: Obviously title may change/be translated differently. Consequences. Diana mourns the death of her foster mother, Emily Mather, who was murdered by Peter Knox. When Diana...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Claws Season 4 Episode 4

Dean informs Desna that his life's purpose is to become a midwife. That was after he dropped the bomb that he's Quiet Ann's birthing partner. Desna names Bambi Claws Up consultant of the month. Quiet Ann rejects the advances of her old teammate Cherry. Dr. Ken invites out Selena for mini-golf. Desna takes her crew out to celebrate Claws Up's success. She discovers that someone is relabeling her bottles and selling them. Clay hits on fighter Rolf. When Rolf's opponent fails to show, Uncle Daddy throws Bryce in the ring with him. While Desna and Jenn seek out Fred, the bartender selling the rebranded pill bottles, Polly ad Virginia leave for their evening with the baron. After they interrogate Fred, he gives up the name of his supplier, Ann. The baron's terminal friend Joyce wants to learn the hustle as part of her bucket list. Dean tells Desna and Jenn that Ann is at Clay's warehouse. Desna interrupts Ann and Cherry. Ann denies she stole the pills. Georgia calls to report a break-in at the salon. Joyce collapses while doing the hustle. Ken ignores a call from Polly while kissing Selena after a hole-in-one. Joyce requests enough oxy from Polly to end her suffering. The thief says he was paid to steal the oxy and bring it to Lou's Auto Shop. Bambi is behind the thefts. After a pep talk from Jenn, Bryce takes down Rolf. Polly, pretending to be Joyce's estranged daughter, helps her to cross over. Desna punches Bambi. Ken doesn't blink when Selena tells him she's transgender. Desna accidentally kills Bambi when they struggle. Polly informs the others about her experience with Joyce. Ann backs away from Cherry. Social services is talking with Jenn and Bryce's girls after the police picked them up wandering the streets.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

FBI Season 4 Episode 10

FBI Season 4 Episode 10 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 11

Two weeks have passed and the team is not working well together. The ops base has drama bursting at the seams. Jason is avoiding Clay and vice-versa. Clay tries to get through to Jason and he tells him to stay the fuck away from him. Clay tells Ray about it,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy