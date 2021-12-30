In the Name of the Law Season 3, Episode 5

Dean informs Desna that his life's purpose is to become a midwife. That was after he dropped the bomb that he's Quiet Ann's birthing partner. Desna names Bambi Claws Up consultant of the month. Quiet Ann rejects the advances of her old teammate Cherry. Dr. Ken invites out Selena for mini-golf. Desna takes her crew out to celebrate Claws Up's success. She discovers that someone is relabeling her bottles and selling them. Clay hits on fighter Rolf. When Rolf's opponent fails to show, Uncle Daddy throws Bryce in the ring with him. While Desna and Jenn seek out Fred, the bartender selling the rebranded pill bottles, Polly ad Virginia leave for their evening with the baron. After they interrogate Fred, he gives up the name of his supplier, Ann. The baron's terminal friend Joyce wants to learn the hustle as part of her bucket list. Dean tells Desna and Jenn that Ann is at Clay's warehouse. Desna interrupts Ann and Cherry. Ann denies she stole the pills. Georgia calls to report a break-in at the salon. Joyce collapses while doing the hustle. Ken ignores a call from Polly while kissing Selena after a hole-in-one. Joyce requests enough oxy from Polly to end her suffering. The thief says he was paid to steal the oxy and bring it to Lou's Auto Shop. Bambi is behind the thefts. After a pep talk from Jenn, Bryce takes down Rolf. Polly, pretending to be Joyce's estranged daughter, helps her to cross over. Desna punches Bambi. Ken doesn't blink when Selena tells him she's transgender. Desna accidentally kills Bambi when they struggle. Polly informs the others about her experience with Joyce. Ann backs away from Cherry. Social services is talking with Jenn and Bryce's girls after the police picked them up wandering the streets.

