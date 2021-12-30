ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

RE Royalties Completes $10.3 Million Closing of Series 2 Green Bonds

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
buffalonynews.net

Snipp Interactive Inc. Announces Results Of Its Annual General & Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, announces that it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting') on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Snipp would like...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $7.8 Million Series A Preferred Stock Offering For Its Client Soluna Holdings, Inc.

Univest Securities, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 445,714 shares of 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, with a $25.00 liquidation preference per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), at a price to the public of $17.50 per share by its client Soluna Holdings, Inc. the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. (“MTI Instruments”), a test and measurement instruments and systems business. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $7.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering fees and expenses. The offering is a re-opening of the original issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, which occurred on August 23, 2021. The additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock will form a single series, and be fully fungible, with the outstanding shares of the Series A Preferred Stock. The first dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock offered pursuant to the offering will be paid on January 31, 2022, which will include a period of less than a full month after the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock and will cover the period from December 28, 2021 through January 31, 2022.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Renewable Energy#Re Royalties Completes#Canadian#Re Royalties#Company#Cad Green Bonds#Canaccord Genuity Corp#Agent#Offering
aithority.com

Accelerate Large-Scale Development Of Mobile Robot, YouiBot Has Completed B series Round Of Financing, Exceeding RMB 300 Million

On December 21, YouiBot, the head enterprise of industrial mobile robot, announced that it has completed two rounds of B-series financing, the accumulated amount exceeded RMB 300 million. The two rounds of financing mainly come from the investment of FG Venture and Xicheng Jinrui, followed by the investment of IDG, Pine Venture, SIG, BlueRun Venture, SoftBank and HAX, and TAIHECAP was designated as the exclusive financial advisor. The investment institutions in early period include ZhenFund, C&I Capital, INNO, BOLE and XJTU 1896.
CELL PHONES
parabolicarc.com

PLD Space Closes a Series B Investment Round of $28 Million

The operation, led by Arcano Partners, Aciturri and the Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI), has allowed the consolidation of previous company shareholders and the entry of new strategic financial partners. ArcanoBlueBull, Arcano’s specialized Tech M&A division, in addition to strengthening its investment through its IMASDE fund, has...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Press

Farmers Insurance Group® Closes $160 Million Multi-Year, Multi-Peril Catastrophe Bond

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance Exchange today announced that it and its subsidiaries and affiliates comprising the Farmers Insurance Group® ("Farmers"), have successfully closed a $160 million 144A catastrophe bond completed through Topanga Re Ltd. ("Topanga Re"). Farmers entered into a multi-year reinsurance arrangement with Topanga Re, a newly established special purpose insurer in Bermuda which provides Farmers with indemnity-based coverage. The catastrophe bond was designed to integrate into Farmers' existing traditional catastrophe reinsurance program.
ECONOMY
dailycoffeenews.com

Colombia-Based Green Coffee Company Closes US$9.6 Million Funding Round

Medellín, Colombia-based coffee production company The Green Coffee Company has closed a US$9.6 million Series B funding round. The company has also announced plans to purchase 946 hectares of coffee farmland adjacent to its existing farms, which nearly doubles the company’s land holdings. The Green Coffee Company is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
kitco.com

Gold Royalty intends to acquire Elemental Royalties in a deal valued C$130 million

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Spend And Cash Management Company Rho Closes $75 Million In Series B Funding

Rho — a corporate spend and cash management company — announced it raised a $75 million Series B funding. These are the details. Rho — a corporate spend and cash management company — announced it raised a $75 million Series B funding round led by Dragoneer Investment Group. New investor DFJ Growth joined the round and existing investors including M13, Inspired Capital, and Torch Capital also participated in the equity financing.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Press

Fulcrum BioEnergy Completes $375 Million Offering of Indiana Finance Authority Environmental Improvement Revenue Bonds

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc., a pioneer in the production of low-carbon transportation fuels, announced today the completion of an interim financing to fund Fulcrum's second waste-to-fuels project, culminating in the issuance by the Indiana Finance Authority of $375 million of Environmental Improvement Revenue Bonds (Bonds) through Fulcrum's wholly owned subsidiary Fulcrum Centerpoint, LLC (Centerpoint). Proceeds from the offering will be held in escrow with the Bonds subject to a mandatory tender for purchase on November 15, 2022. Fulcrum expects to refinance the bonds on or before November 15, 2022. The transaction was led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

HungryPanda Closes $130 Million In Series D Funding

HungryPanda recently announced it raised $130 million in Series D funding. These are the details. HungryPanda recently announced a $130 Million Series D round to strengthen its position as the leading specialist online food delivery platform serving Asian restaurants and populations overseas. And the London-based company has now raised $220 million over the last 3 years to establish itself as the category leader globally.
RESTAURANTS
saportareport.com

Green investing options emerge as MARTA buys its first sustainable bonds

Georgians who want to invest in the green economy are to have more opportunities as cities and states start spending federal infrastructure funds and local governments seek to borrow money to put into projects. Green bonds have become pervasive in the market. Last week, MARTA provided the latest indication when...
ECONOMY
legalnewsline.com

Wilentz-Led Sustainability Bonds Transaction Named as the Green “Deal of the Year” by The Bond Buyer

Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer issued the following announcement on Dec. 23. A Wilentz-led public finance transaction for The Board of Education of the City of Newark has been named “Deal of the Year” by The Bond Buyer in the Environmental, Sustainability, and Governance/Green Financing category. The public finance team led by Everett M. Johnson served as bond counsel to The Board of Education in connection with the authorization and issuance of $93,905,000 School Energy Savings Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2021 (Sustainability Bonds).
NEWARK, NJ
wkzo.com

Tumultuous year in bond markets draws to a close

LONDON (Reuters) – It’s been an extraordinary year for bonds after long-dormant inflation jumped and central banks began unwinding unprecedented stimulus sparked by COVID-19. The European Union became a major borrower and sold debt worth 140 billion euros, Britain and Italy joined the fast-growing green bond market and junk debt had a stellar year.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy