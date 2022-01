Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown made a wild and abrupt exit during his team’s game Sunday versus the New York Jets when — in a moment that has since gone viral — he shed his pads and jersey, danced in the end zone, and left the field. Following Sunday’s game — which the Buccaneers won 28-24 thanks to late-game heroics by quarterback Tom Brady, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was off the Buccaneers for good. “He is no longer a Buc,” Arians said (via ESPN). “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that...

