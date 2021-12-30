The fatal flaw that could derail each NFC contender's title hopes

The 2021 NFL Playoffs are only two weeks away. Less than half the field is set.

Only six teams have punched their postseason tickets and the race for the top seed in each conference remains open, though the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers are likely to hold down those spots for the second straight year. The AFC is the sloppier side; 12 teams are left fighting for six spots over the final two games of the regular season. Things in the NFC are a bit tighter; with five teams already invited to the dance and only two spots remaining.

That means we have a pretty good idea of who’ll be hosting playoff games on the National side of the league this winter. Three of the four divisions have been clinched and a clear divide remains between the haves (Green Bay, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles, and Arizona) and the have-nots (the six other teams that haven’t yet been eliminated from consideration).

Let’s talk about them — the good teams specifically and not Washington. Parity has ruled in an NFL where the Packers can get absolutely boat-raced by Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers can get shut out by that same Saints team, only with Taysom Hill at quarterback. No one is invincible, and a Wild Card team making it to the Super Bowl would hardly qualify as a surprise.

What could bring down each division champion? Like we did last week in the AFC, let’s break down the fatal flaws in the NFC’s top contenders.

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

Odds of earning the NFC’s top seed (per FiveThirtyEight): 13 percent

Odds of winning the Super Bowl: 8 percent

Fatal flaw: Dak Prescott’s possibly-over slump, a potential lack of turnover luck

Prescott absolutely roasted the Washington Football Team in Week 16, throwing for 330 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-14 destruction that likely ended any illusion of a WFT return to the postseason. That’s a throwback to the player we saw in early 2020 — and a departure from the guy we watched the previous seven weeks.

Prescott staggered through the middle portion of his season, averaging only 6.1 adjusted yards per attempt and a 84.5 passer rating through Weeks 9-15 — a 4-3 stretch that included losses to the Broncos and Raiders (though the Raiders loss had little to do with the quarterback’s play). His struggles after returning from an early-season calf injury reduced the Cowboys to a sub-par offense that ranked only 23rd in the league in overall efficiency:

Prescott’s passing stats over that stretch ranked him 27th in the league in EPA/play — just behind Daniel Jones and Jared Goff and one spot in front of Trevor Siemian. That lack of passing success also helped hamstring a run game that gained fewer than 85 total yards in four of those eight games.

This is all a moot point if Prescott’s dismantling of WFT is the sign Texans have been waiting for that he’s finally fully recovered from the nagging lower leg injury that sapped his accuracy downfield. A fully-realized Prescott is a terrifying thing for the rest of the NFC. But even if he’s healthy and playing at his peak he could find himself in a shootout.

The Cowboys rank seventh in the league in points allowed but 19th in yards given up. That’s because no team has been more opportunistic with fumbles and interceptions than Dallas thanks to 33 turnovers forced and a sterling +13 turnover margin.

The driving force behind that has been Trevon Diggs, who is en route to an All-Pro selection thanks to a completely ridiculous 11 interceptions. His boom-or-bust approach has led to a few broken coverages, but has generally been far more beneficial to his defense than detrimental. The margin of error will shrink considerably in the postseason, which could leave big-play vulnerabilities on a jumped route that sneaks through his hands.

The Cowboys have only lost the turnover battle three times this season, but they’re predictably 1-2 when that’s happened. They’re 8-1 when they force more turnovers than they give up. Should that luck run out at the worst possible time it could lead to an abrupt end to a season where Dallas looks like a very legitimate Super Bowl team.

NFC North: Green Bay Packers (12-3)

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Odds of earning the NFC’s top seed (per FiveThirtyEight): 85 percent

Odds of winning the Super Bowl: 24 percent

Fatal flaw: Rushing defense (again), receiving depth (again)

The 49ers bounced Green Bay out of the 2019 NFC title game behind 285 rushing yards. The Buccaneers roasted them in the 2020 edition when their comeback effort fell short, in part, because Tampa refused to let Davante Adams beat them in the red zone late.

Neither one of these problems have been fixed. A rushing defense ranked 27th in DVOA in 2019 currently ranks 31st, despite the efforts of completely rad free agent signing DeVondre Campbell at inside linebacker. It ranks dead last in expected points added allowed per run:

No team in the league gives up more yards per carry than Green Bay’s 4.8. This hasn’t been the culprit in any of the team’s losses thus far — the Saints ran for 171 yards in Week 1 but that was part of a total collapse and neither the Chiefs or Vikings cracked 100 cumulative yards on the ground — but four of the league’s top 10 rushing offenses are currently set to join the NFC side playoff fray (the Eagles, Cowboys, 49ers, and Cardinals).

The question of who Aaron Rodgers can rely on downfield also persists. The Packers are 1-2 this season when Adams has fewer than 60 receiving yards. Green Bay’s postseason losses the past six years have typically happened when opponents are able to limit his impact — whether that’s the Falcons holding him to three targets or the Buccaneers limiting him to a 60 percent catch rate. The Packers are 4-1 when he has at least 75 yards in the postseason and 2-3 when he does not.

The team’s plans B-D are roughly the same as last year. Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are still there. Robert Tonyan is out, but Marcedes Lewis is still viable in this, his age 57 season. Third-round rookie Amari Rodgers has five targets in 15 games. The only meaningful addition would be if Randall Cobb can return from in-season core surgery to return for the playoffs.

Cobb was very useful after reuniting with Rodgers. His 9.6 yards per target leads the Packers and his 13.4 yards per catch are his most in Green Bay since 2014. Whether or not he can maintain that impact after an injury and against the grind of playoff defenses remains to be seen.

NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4)

Odds of earning the NFC’s top seed (per FiveThirtyEight): 2 percent

Odds of winning the Super Bowl: 9 percent

Fatal flaw: Injury luck

Tom Brady left New England for Florida, in part, thanks to the booming group of skill players with which the Buccaneers could surround him. In Week 17, he’ll likely be without:

WR Chris Godwin (torn ACL, on injured reserve)

WR Mike Evans (hamstring injury)

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring injury, on injured reserve)

RB Gio Bernard (hip injury, on injured reserve)

Without that offense intact, Tampa Bay failed to score a single point in a Week 15 showdown with New Orleans. Brady rebounded in Week 16 to drop 32 on the Carolina Panthers, but only had one passing touchdown and 232 yards in a game that was effectively over at halftime. We probably won’t glean much from his next two games, which feature the Jets’ 32nd-ranked passing defense and a return visit from the Panthers to wrap up the regular season.

The Buccaneers’ .155 expected points added (EPA) per play was head and shoulders above the rest of the NFL through Week 14 — the difference between Tampa and second-place Green Bay (.117 EPA/play) was the same as the difference between the Packers and the ninth-best offense. In the two weeks since, the Bucs have fallen back to the middle of the pack, particularly in terms of passing efficiency:

(also, lol Saints)

There’s a legitimate concern about a passing game that can’t be buoyed by a powerful running game and vice versa. Is it stupid to worry about Tom Brady when he’s still got Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, and an eventually-cleared Mike Evans? Probably! But it’s still an issue Tampa Bay will have to sort out as it wraps up an exhibition-level schedule in Weeks 17 and 18.

NFC West: Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odds of earning the NFC’s top seed (per FiveThirtyEight): 0.9 percent

Odds of winning the Super Bowl: 7 percent

Fatal flaw: Los Angeles Ram Matthew Stafford looking like Detroit Lion Matthew Stafford

Stafford began the season as an MVP candidate and has since vacated that claim with prejudice. Here’s how his season has looked in terms of passer rating per week, with help from a handy through-line to track his downward trajectory:

Stafford has the best wideout in the game and the league’s best offensive line and he’s gotten significantly worse as the season has gone on. He’s regressed from potential All-Pro to below-average QB. Over the first half of the season he posted a 118.0 passer rating. Since Week 9, the league’s halfway mark, he’s down to 89.3.

Advanced stats paint him as a below-average quarterback. In this chart of value added in the second half of the season he’s clustered in the middle … one spot behind Jared Goff who is currently lobbing passes to Kalif Raymond and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit:

Oh nooooooo. The Rams mortgaged two future first-round draft picks to land Stafford and escape from Goff’s contract when the stats suggest there isn’t really an appreciable difference between the two since the season’s halfway mark. That is stunning. And terrible news for Los Angeles.

Of course, Stafford’s ceiling is much higher than Goff’s and he’s got an array of Pro Bowl caliber talent to throw to. He’s still the guy who beat the Buccaneers and Colts in the first three weeks of the season while recording a 9:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He can be that guy again — and he very well may have to in order to be the difference maker the Rams need to make it to another Super Bowl.

Los Angeles is the only team in its conference not to lock down a division crown yet, so we’ve gotta take a look at their primary challenger…

Arizona Cardinals (10-5)

Odds of earning the NFC’s top seed (per FiveThirtyEight): <0.1 percent

Odds of winning the Super Bowl: 1 percent

Fatal flaw: Another season-ending slump

Arizona finished 2019, Kliff Kingsbury’s first season as head coach, with a 2-7 record that erased a better-than-expected 3-3-1 record. The Cardinals finished 2020 with a 2-5 spiral that erased the team’s playoff chances following a 6-3 start. This fall, they’ve turned a 7-0 sprint to the top of the NFC into a 10-5 resume and what may not even be a home playoff game.

In the past this has been a function of the offense curling up into a ball and dying or a bad defense remaining that way. This winter, however, a defense that was vital to that undefeated stretch has opted for hibernation as well:

There are, of course, caveats to all this. Arizona was without Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and Chase Edmonds for significant stretches throughout the second half of the season, spurring that offensive downturn. The defense has been dealt some blows as well, losing important veterans JJ Watt and Robert Alford to injured reserve after that 7-0 start.

Even so, this is a franchise that hasn’t beaten a winning team since November 7. It found a way to not only lose to the Detroit Lions, but lose by 18 points. A once dominant roster has been reduced to playing .500-ish ball and a three-game losing streak could easily flip over to four thanks to Week 16’s game in Dallas.

The fix to all this may be as simple as “Kyler Murray gets healthy, burns down the rest of the NFC and salts the earth behind him,” but his passer rating has gone from a sparkling 110.4 over his first eight games to 83.4 in the last four — a stretch with only one win, and that was against the rudderless Bears. Edmonds’ return will help, but he’s rightfully a complement to the recharged James Conner, who’s crushing him in both yards after contact and broken tackle rate:

The Cardinals need to improve across the board to avoid going one-and-done in the postseason and throwing Kingsbury onto the hot seat at the tail end of a year he started 7-0. It’s possible the threat of all that slipping away is enough to wake this team up — but that hasn’t been the case the past two seasons. Now’s the time for Arizona to prove this year’s roster is more talented, and more sustainable, than any in the Murray era.