ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Meaghan Thomas, WKRN Meteorologist, discusses her book and nonprofit, The Heart of Hearing

citycurrent.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Jeremy C. Park talks with Meaghan Thomas, WKRN News 2 Morning Meteorologist and Founder of The Heart of Hearing, who shares some of her personal story with hearing loss and how hearing aids have...

citycurrent.news

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Prayer shawls warm hearts at Kearney-area nonprofits

KEARNEY — The best gifts are often wrapped not in paper, but in warmth and softness. This Christmas season, the First United Methodist Church’s Prayer Shawl ministry donated prayer shawls to Kearney-area non-profits. Some of the recipients were Crossroads Mission Avenue, Central Nebraska L.O.S.S. (Local Outreach to Suicide...
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Hearing Loss#Aids#Charity#Wkrn News
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

7 Ways to Support Your Mental Health as You Age

Just like your physical body changes as you get older, so do your mental health needs. Think about it: What you stressed about in your 20s likely won't be the same issues causing you concern in your 60s, which is why it's important to consider the connection between aging and mental health.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KCEN

Meet baby Margarita, the first baby born at a Killeen hospital in 2022

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen hospital welcomed their first baby of 2022 early New Years Day, according to AdventHealth. Baby Margarita was born around 1:49 a.m.at AdventHealth to Martha Carranza, according to hospital officials. Baby Margarita weighed six pounds and 16 ounces. According to the hospital, Baby Margarita is...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy