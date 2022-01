I’m not really looking forward to 2022, no matter how many “Happy New Year!” greetings I’ve exchanged. Part of it, I know, is the realization I wrote about last week — that we inevitably drag old problems into new years, sometimes prolonging struggles, disputes and failures that we should have resolved. Locally, we endure ongoing infrastructure issues, have strayed from land use principles and created zoning messes and urgently need deeper and more serious economic development just to preserve the vitality and charm of our downtown.

POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO