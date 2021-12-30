ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordon completes doctoral degree

Cover picture for the articleLinda Jordon received her Ph.D. in organizational development and leadership...

midutahradio.com

Lt. Gov. Completes Requirement To Finish Bachelor’s Degree

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utah’s lieutenant governor is hoping her non-traditional path to a college degree will help inspire other adults seeking to complete their educations. Diedre Henderson recently completed the final projects necessary to get a bachelor’s degree in history from BYU. Henderson married her husband after her freshman year at the college, and the demands of work and family kept her from going back to complete her degree. The 47-year-old will pick up her diploma next year alongside her son, who will also be graduating from BYU.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WSAV News 3

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

(AP) — Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope. With coronavirus infections soaring, the return from schools’ winter […]
EDUCATION
oakland.edu

OU alum Michael Kenny awarded honorary Doctorate of Arts degree

In recognition of his exceptional leadership, service, and accomplishments, Oakland University alum Michael Kenny (CAS ’78) has been awarded an honorary Doctorate of Arts degree. The degree was presented on Friday, Dec. 17 during the university’s fall commencement ceremony. “With my OU undergraduate diploma in hand, I was...
ROCHESTER, MI
misericordia.edu

Misericordia, Luzerne County Community College sign dual admissions agreement to foster degree completion for students

Misericordia, Luzerne County Community College sign dual admissions agreement to foster degree completion for students. Luzerne County Community College and Misericordia University have entered into a newly-enhanced Dual Admissions Agreement which will help students complete their academic degrees. The Dual Admissions Agreement is designed to facilitate the transfer of LCCC...
DALLAS, PA
ZDNet

The best biology degree jobs to start a rewarding career

As the study of living organisms, their processes, and their functions, biology extends from microorganisms to the largest plants and animals. Biology comprises numerous branches, including medical science, botany, and zoology, all of which provide unique opportunities for biology degree jobs. With a biology degree, individuals can work as teachers...
CANCER
restorationnewsmedia.com

Wishing for Wilson: A year when COVID loosens its grim grip

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools, idled businesses and kept people quarantined in th... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

K12 schools return as Omicron surges in New York, SUNY/CUNY campuses will require booster shots

For the last week, Governor Kathy Hochul has made it clear: The goal is to keep K-12 schools and college campuses open in New York. Repeatedly, Hochul has said that testing will be key to keeping K-12 schools open. While tests are in short supply in some places- other communities- like rural ones in the Finger Lakes and Central New York- have plenty. To help, the state has pledged more tests rolling out to communities across the board, in an effort to get kids tested before they return to school.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Jenkintown School District Will Allow Students To Learn Virtually Or In-Person This Week Due To COVID Surge, Superintendent Says

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Jenkintown School District will give students the option of in-person or remote learning this week due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Jill Takacs announced. The school sent an email to families and staff on Sunday morning. Here’s the email: Parents, Guardians, Students and Staff, As we are navigating a difficult week with Covid related cases, I would like to provide families with the option of in-person or remote learning for this week only. If you have concerns about potential Covid exposure, please follow our absence reporting procedures AND notify your child’s classroom teacher/s by email. In order for our teachers to provide remote learning for students, it is imperative that parents email teachers directly, as soon as possible. I wish everyone good health and thank you for your care and attention during these challenging times. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Lower Merion School District announced that students won’t return to school on Monday.
JENKINTOWN, PA
Nature.com

Degree-preserving network growth

Real-world networks evolve over time through the addition or removal of nodes and edges. In current network-evolution models, the degree of each node varies or grows arbitrarily, yet there are many networks for which a different description is required. In some networks, node degree saturates, such as the number of active contacts of a person, and in some it is fixed, such as the valence of an atom in a molecule. Here we introduce a family of network growth processes that preserve node degree, resulting in structures substantially different from those reported previously. We demonstrate that, despite it being an NP (non-deterministic polynomial time)-hard problem in general, the exact structure of most real-world networks can be generated from degree-preserving growth. We show that this process can create scale-free networks with arbitrary exponents, however, without preferential attachment. We present applications to epidemics control via network immunization, to viral marketing, to knowledge dissemination and to the design of molecular isomers with desired properties.
SCIENCE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Remember your past, not just 2021

Do you remember the New Year’s fear of 2000 as 1999 came crashing to an end? Can you compare that fe... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Virginian-Pilot

ODU moves forward with in-person spring semester; will require COVID-19 booster

Old Dominion University’s spring semester will begin as planned and in-person, school officials announced Monday. Spring classes begin Jan. 8, according the the university’s calendar. Students, faculty and staff have until Feb. 10 get a COVID-19 booster and upload proof to the university’s Monarch Wellness Portal. The university’s announcement comes after Norfolk State and Hampton universities ...
NORFOLK, VA
CBS Chicago

Gary Public Schools Switch To Remote Learning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Classes for public schools in Gary, Indiana, will be virtual starting on Monday. Rising COVID-19 cases prompted the move to remote learning, which will last all this week. Students who don’t have devices for online classes can pick them up on Monday, if need be. Check your school’s website for more information. Food will be given out Monday and Thursday, and all school sports are canceled this week.  
GARY, IN

