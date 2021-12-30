ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

DCI Investigating Adair County Officer Involved Shooting

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Adair Co.) The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Adair County.

At approximately 8:30 PM on December 29, 2021, a Stuart Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The suspect failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Several agencies to include the Stuart Police Department, Greenfield Police Department, Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit.

The pursuit ended in rural Adair County just north of 130th Street on Jordan Ave when the suspect’s vehicle abruptly turned around in the roadway. A Stuart Police Officer was unable to stop and struck the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle continued to travel a short distance and ultimately struck a Guthrie County deputy’s vehicle and came to a stop. During this series of events an Adair County Deputy heard a gunshot from the suspect vehicle. The Deputy exited his patrol car just as the suspect’s vehicle became disabled and observed the driver to be in possession of a handgun. The Adair County Deputy did fire his service weapon and struck the suspect in both arms causing non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Charles R. Bradshaw II, 57, of Jefferson, Iowa. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle Bradshaw had been operating during the pursuit.

Bradshaw was transported to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines where he was treated for his injuries, and was released a short time later. Bradshaw was then transported to the Adair County jail and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding, and several traffic violations.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested to investigate the Officer Involved Shooting. This is an active ongoing investigation. Once the investigation is complete it will be submitted to the Adair County Attorney’s Office for review.

As standard procedure, the Adair County Deputy who fired his service weapon has been placed on administrative leave. The Adair County Deputies name will not be released until he has been interviewed by the DCI.

