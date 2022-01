What's in a word? Well, depending on the word, it could be a lot of things or maybe just one bad thing. Over the past couple of years, we've had many different words thrown around by so many people and between dealing with all of the craziness that's been going on from our own neighborhoods to all over the world, there are just some words that we're completely over and I can certainly say one word that I've used and heard more over the past 2 years than I heard in my previous 40+ years of being on planet Earth is "pandemic"...that one gets my personal vote.

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO