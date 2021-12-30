ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Get signed up for virtual USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum in February

By Jody Heemstra
 5 days ago

Join USDA and other industry leaders for the agricultural sector’s premier event, the 2022 Agricultural Outlook Forum. This year’s Forum, New Paths to...

USDA will make $100 million available to increase agricultural biofuel production

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced that the USDA will make up to $800 million available to support biofuel producers and infrastructure. The announcement included $700 million to provide economic relief to biofuel producers and restore renewable fuel markets affected by the pandemic. The department will make the funds available through the new Biofuel Producer Program authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
AGRICULTURE
USDA Using Test To Prepare For Census Of Agriculture

Farmers, the USDA may invite you to take a test, a content test to help the Department prepare for the online portion of the 2022 Census Agriculture. “This test that’s coming up is a critical part of our preparation for and once every five-year census,” said Kathy Ott with NASS. “This is going to provide us an opportunity to test that online version of the questionnaire before it gets used in our real census.”
AGRICULTURE
Collaboration key to success of new USDA climate-smart agriculture initiative

With the Biden administration focused on addressing climate change, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced plans for the Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Initiative. As they move forward with development, it’s crucial USDA works with existing private sector markets. However, the support should not duplicate efforts, nor should...
AGRICULTURE
USDA to Conduct Study About Agricultural Producers

NASS is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study. The study seeks to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them. A brief questionnaire will mail this month to approximately 75,000 U.S. producers across the country. Taking no more than ten minutes to complete, the questionnaire asks participants for demographic and basic farm information.
AGRICULTURE
Maine getting USDA funding to improve rural infrastructure

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week, the United States Department of Agriculture announced $5.2 billion in funds to improve rural infrastructure around the U.S. For Maine, that means more than $22 million in projects that will impact over 130,000 residents. The bulk of those funds will go to the Rumford-Mexico...
MAINE STATE
California Attorney General Supports USDA Efforts to Promote Competition in Agriculture Industry by Strengthening Enforcement of Packers and Stockyards Act

Cattle grazing on a public land allotment administered by the BLM's Eagle Lake Field Office in northeast California. December 22, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday joined a bipartisan coalition in support of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) efforts to promote competition in the agriculture industry by strengthening enforcement under the Packers and Stockyards Act. For a century, the Packers and Stockyards Act has served as an important tool to ensure competition and fair practices in the livestock, meat, and poultry industries. However, structural changes, including corporate consolidation and changes in sales and marketing practices, have reduced competition in meat processing markets and driven many smaller meat producers out of business. In today's letter, the coalition argues that aggressive antitrust enforcement is essential to improve supply chain resiliency and encourages USDA to work actively with states to bolster their efforts to investigate agriculture markets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US hog inventory down 4%

As of December 1, 2021, US farms held 74.2 million hogs and pigs, a four percent drop from the same time in 2020. It’s also a one percent drop from September 1, 2021. Those numbers come from the latest Quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report published by the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
AGRICULTURE
China’s pork production increases mean more grain imports

A recent Bloomberg report says China, which consumes half the world’s pork, has a goal to be mostly self-sufficient in pork production. That means it will need more grain imports to feed the world’s biggest pig herd. China’s agriculture ministry says the country will maintain a target to produce 95 percent of their protein at home by 2025. It wants to be self-sufficient in poultry and eggs, 85 percent for beef and mutton, and 70 percent for dairy. Farm Policy News says the targets will likely bolster overseas purchases of soybeans and feed grains needed to fatten hogs, cattle, and poultry. China is already the world’s largest importer of soybeans and corn. The Asian nation has been purchasing unprecedented amounts in the past two years to help feed a hog herd recovering from Swine Fever. China’s president Xi Jinping recently urged his country to protect farmland and expand soybean and oil crops planting.
AGRICULTURE
We all need to stand up for agriculture in the new year

I believe we need a greater share of voice to represent modern agriculture for the future. While I've been an active agriculture advocate for decades, I feel this as a mantra again heading into a new year. I choose a word or focus for the year. It might sound unnecessary...
AGRICULTURE
China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
ECONOMY
4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022 Enjoy the environment in 2022 and find ways to help nature and communities thrive. Cavan Images via Getty Images Viniece Jennings, Agnes Scott College When many people think of New Year’s resolutions, they brainstorm ways to improve themselves for the year ahead. What if we expanded […] The post 4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ENVIRONMENT
Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

UNDATED (AP)- The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday (Jan. 3, 2022) allowed extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and the FDA says they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds. The FDA also said everyone eligible for a booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months. But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens.
HEALTH

