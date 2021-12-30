ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Dairy Checkoff drives 2021 sales growth

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, the Dairy Checkoff continued to help its foodservice partners to grow sales of U.S. dairy foods. Dairy Management Incorporated, the organization that oversees the...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 MNC

Pork Checkoff Encouraging Producers to Complete On-Farm Sustainability Report

Today’s savvy consumers want to know more. The people who buy, sell, and eat pork want to know that pig farmers share their values and are committed to sustainability. They want to know things like, “What are we doing with the manure, how are we planted on the land, and how much carbon is that saving? And that’s just the starting point of what we can prove to the consumers,” says Missouri farmer Scott Phillips, a member of the National Pork Board who owns and operates a farrow-to-finish operation that markets 54,000 pigs annually. He also grows corn and soybeans.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

Supply and demand controlling farmland prices going into 2022

U.S. farmland supply-and-demand is different than in recent years. As commodity prices rose this year and investor interest returned to the market, the supply of available farmland followed suit. Randy Dickhut of Farmers National Company tells Ag Web Dot Com that over the past year, most of the Grain Belt...
AGRICULTURE
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

Good PR Drives Growth and Revenue

Everyone wants their company to thrive and beat the competition. Understanding the business of PR is paramount for success. Journalists need valuable content, pitches, unique soundbites, and trending topics. Companies must be responsive and be familiar with news cycles and trending topics. Yet, often, companies are busy working IN their business rather than ON their business. Many are focused on their immediate needs, such as keeping their clients happy, staying within budgets, and addressing daily challenges. However, creating a trajectory for future growth is imperative. Here are four ways PR helps drum up business.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Foods#Dairy Industry#Gen Z#Taco Bell#The Dairy Checkoff#Dmi#Covid#Domino#Mcdonald
GlobeSt.com

Trade Transportation Is Driving Employment Growth in OC

Orange County has steadily regained jobs since the onset of the pandemic. The latest employment report from JLL shows that the market unemployment rate has fallen to 4.1%, as of November 2021. Unemployment is down .6% from October, when the unemployment rate was recorded at 4.7%, and 2.5% from November of last year, when unemployment in the market was 6.6%.
TRAFFIC
pymnts

Online Sales Drive Holiday Spend — and Returns

What did holiday shopping look like this year? Well, we recently reported on how Mastercard — a company that just acquired Dynamic Yield from McDonald’s to personalize and contextualize offers to consumers — reports that retail sales overall were up 8.5% this holiday season (between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24). And online sales, said Mastercard, were up 11% compared to the same time last year.
RETAIL
agdaily.com

Top 3 ‘Your Dairy Checkoff Podcast’ episodes of the year

Your local and national Dairy Checkoff organizations came together in 2021 to create the Your Dairy Checkoff Podcast. This collaboration showcases examples of how dairy promotion programs are working together to build dairy sales and consumption, as well as consumer trust in today’s changing marketplace to maximize dairy farmers’ checkoff investment.
AGRICULTURE
Supermarket News

Cheese sales in the dairy case have retailers smiling

Snack cheeses, including many of kids’ favorite cheese items in lunchboxes, have been a boon to the dairy case throughout the pandemic. Now with adults back at work and kids back at school and in after-school activities, the category continues to grow.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
gamingintelligence.com

Record lottery performance drives growth at Loto-Québec

Canadian provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec has reported a 57.5 per cent increase in total revenue to CAD$1.08bn for the first half of its 2021/22 financial year. The company said that the H1 results were “very positive” as most of its activities only resumed operations at the end of the first quarter under restrictions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

RF Industries Registers 97% Sales Growth In Q4

RF Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RFIL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 97% year-on-year to $21.1 million, beating the Street view of $16.5 million. Backlog was $33.3 million as of October 31, on Q4 bookings of $22.9 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 missed the estimate of $0.12. Gross profit margin...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

Decisions Expands Executive Team to Drive Growth and Customer Experience

Decisions, the global automation standard for America’s greatest brands, added Michele Cunningham as a new Vice President, leading marketing. Michele will focus on brand, communications, lead generation, and product and industry marketing to broadcast Decisions’ thought leadership in the intelligent process automation space. “We’ve a people-first, product-centric, straight...
BUSINESS
meatpoultry.com

Sustainability-minded pet parents drive growth in meatless treats

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Meat-free formulations are gaining momentum in the pet treat and chew space. Still a small segment of the market, this category is expected to grow with the rise of sustainability-minded pet owners across the United States. According to Packaged Facts, more than half (54%) of pet...
PET SERVICES
drgnews.com

China’s pork production increases mean more grain imports

A recent Bloomberg report says China, which consumes half the world’s pork, has a goal to be mostly self-sufficient in pork production. That means it will need more grain imports to feed the world’s biggest pig herd. China’s agriculture ministry says the country will maintain a target to produce 95 percent of their protein at home by 2025. It wants to be self-sufficient in poultry and eggs, 85 percent for beef and mutton, and 70 percent for dairy. Farm Policy News says the targets will likely bolster overseas purchases of soybeans and feed grains needed to fatten hogs, cattle, and poultry. China is already the world’s largest importer of soybeans and corn. The Asian nation has been purchasing unprecedented amounts in the past two years to help feed a hog herd recovering from Swine Fever. China’s president Xi Jinping recently urged his country to protect farmland and expand soybean and oil crops planting.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

US hog inventory down 4%

As of December 1, 2021, US farms held 74.2 million hogs and pigs, a four percent drop from the same time in 2020. It’s also a one percent drop from September 1, 2021. Those numbers come from the latest Quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report published by the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
AGRICULTURE
American Banker

Cut through the digital clutter and drive long term portfolio growth

The risk of falling behind in the present competitive financial institution landscape is very real for many financial institutions. Digital banking is no longer just a secondary channel for business customers. With the turbocharged changing digital arena, financial institutions are now at the apex of the new normal. Innovative digital...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy