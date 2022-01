The rooftop bar at the Watergate Hotel is officially closed for the season, but for movie and television location manager Peggy Pridemore, that locked door is more of a light suggestion. She has a way of gaining access to the spaces most of us can't enter, and for getting away with things in those spaces that most of us could not; she's the reason Forrest Gump and his beloved Jenny could splash through the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in the 1994 film, a desecration of the Lincoln Memorial grounds that the National Park Service had not permitted before and has not since.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO