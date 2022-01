It will be an all-Scottish affair in the first semi-final at the PDC World Darts Championship after Peter Wright survived against Callan Rydz in a tie-break epic 5-4. Wright silenced the crowd and battled back from 3-1 and 4-3 down to see off one of the stars of the tournament who was denied his first TV semi-final after an incredible display.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO