Celebrity Chef Keeps Up Family Tradition of Feeding Homeless Persons During the Holidays

One thing that is definitely connected to creating long-lasting family memories over the Christmas season is often centered around traditions. So, I took the opportunity to explore what events, activities or moments people create with family traditions that turn into long-lasting memories. I learned not all of them are necessarily...
A family tradition of giving continues in D.C. with a hope of putting homemade meals in the bellies of hundreds of District residents this Christmas. Bren Herrera, a D.C. chef and host of Culture Kitchen TV show, was brought up in a family that taught the spirit of gratitude and service.
Brooklyn Avenues staff who work with young people experiencing homelessness say the holidays can be a tough time because of the emphasis on family. “Usually during the holidays that’s what the messages are, so for a lot of people experiencing depression or any other significant mental health issues, these are triggering times,” said Rachel Hatch with Brooklyn Avenues. “It’s really important for us to give them a meaningful experience.”
GREENWICH — More than 350 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich will be a little toastier this holiday season, thanks to a thoughtful donation from a local family and with the help of a new club at Greenwich High School. For at least four years, the...
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Multiple local area chefs and over 25 volunteers met with Chef Bren Herrera to prepare 700 meals for those in the District who are suffering from homelessness. Chef Herrera has put together “Chef Bren’s Friends Serve D.C.” for the past six years. Volunteers and multiple chefs meet with Chef Herrera to cook […]
(WHTM) — The Feed a Local Family 2021 holiday campaign has come to a close and abc27 can report that a total of $40,000 in donations were collected during its run. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!
Frank Ferragine shares some of the Italian holiday traditions he looked forward to growing up in an Italian household. "On January 6th, the good witch brings gifts for kids and will sweep your entire home."
For the past 20 Christmas holidays, I take time out with my column to let everyone read an interesting letter Virginia O’Hanlon wrote to the New York Sun Editorial Page in 1897, and this year won't be any different. The New York Sun’s response tells the truth to everyone...
It's Christmas morning; parents wake up to the sound of their children shuffling down the stairs to open their presents. Whether seeing family for the first time since the pandemic or having intimate Christmas dinners, many people have traditions that have a special place in their hearts. The Courier-Tribune created...
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based chef Kevin Winston, who has cooked for celebrities like Steve Harvey, H.E.R., and Christian McCaffrey, is now sharing recipes we can bring to our own table this holiday. Winston, a Michelin-trained chef, is spilling his secrets on making the perfect prime rib with a side of...
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Traditional Christmas Eve activities often involve cookie baking, drinking hot chocolate and singing Christmas carols but this year ABC 7 News, caught up with locals to experience a different type of holiday tradition. “I’ve been coming here for about 20-25 years something like that,” said...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holidays are made a little easier for tens of thousands of families every year through the food banks that help feed them. This year, the supply chain problems are complicating that with the ripple effect. November and December are the busiest months for the Freestore Foodbank as families not only shop for everyday grocery items, but also two holiday meals. Thanks to supply chain and other COVID-related issues, there’s less food coming to the Liberty Street Market.
The holidays are all about gathering with those you love while enjoying great food and beverages. Chef Stu joined us this week to help put a tropical twist on your upcoming celebrations. For more information visit zekesislandcafe.com.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It has been another year of hardship as many families continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, organizations like the Salvation Army are not stopping their efforts to make sure everyone is taken care of this holiday season. “To meet human need, without discrimination, to whoever comes through our doors. […]
Providing food for those who are homebound has been an everyday program way before North Texas got swatted by the pandemic for the Visiting Nurse Association of Texas (aka VNA). Thanks to its Meals on Wheels, 4,500 seniors who aren’t able to get out and about receive a meal and “friendly visit” each weekday.
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There’s help and hope this holiday for families in New Jersey as volunteers reach out to make the season brighter for those in need. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, on a cold Christmas Eve, kindness warmed the hearts of people eating at a soup kitchen at St. John’s in Newark.
Christmas is a time to be shared with family and friends and witness the smiling faces of everyone you pass by when you say “happy holidays.” Every year, I look forward to assembling the tree and hanging every ornament stored in the attic on each available branch while screaming the lyrics of “Last Christmas” by Wham! and driving around neighborhoods to see the twinkling lights and inflatables other families have used to deck their homes. These beloved traditions are why it is my favorite holiday.
Piece by piece, the Fye family built their annual holiday light display over the course of several days in late November, but Nicole Fye says she considered whether to even continue the family’s more than decade-long tradition this year. “I think every year is that way at the beginning...
Comments / 0