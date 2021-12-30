ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Celebrity Chef Keeps Up Family Tradition of Feeding Homeless Persons During the Holidays

By Maxim Moskalkov
Voice of America
 4 days ago

Celebrity Chef and TV personality Bren Herrera...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
derbyinformer.com

Family holiday traditions bring more than an experience

One thing that is definitely connected to creating long-lasting family memories over the Christmas season is often centered around traditions. So, I took the opportunity to explore what events, activities or moments people create with family traditions that turn into long-lasting memories. I learned not all of them are necessarily...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ccxmedia.org

Newsmakers: Help for Youth Experiencing Homelessness During Holidays

Brooklyn Avenues staff who work with young people experiencing homelessness say the holidays can be a tough time because of the emphasis on family. “Usually during the holidays that’s what the messages are, so for a lot of people experiencing depression or any other significant mental health issues, these are triggering times,” said Rachel Hatch with Brooklyn Avenues. “It’s really important for us to give them a meaningful experience.”
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#Homeless Persons#Family Tradition
abc27.com

Feed a Local Family: 2021 holiday campaign donations total

(WHTM) — The Feed a Local Family 2021 holiday campaign has come to a close and abc27 can report that a total of $40,000 in donations were collected during its run. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!
cityline.tv

Italian holiday traditions for the whole family

Frank Ferragine shares some of the Italian holiday traditions he looked forward to growing up in an Italian household. "On January 6th, the good witch brings gifts for kids and will sweep your entire home."
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
abc7amarillo.com

Fishing among holiday traditions for some local families

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Traditional Christmas Eve activities often involve cookie baking, drinking hot chocolate and singing Christmas carols but this year ABC 7 News, caught up with locals to experience a different type of holiday tradition. “I’ve been coming here for about 20-25 years something like that,” said...
AMARILLO, TX
WKRC

Helping Hand for the Holidays: Local organizations, restaurants step up to feed families

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holidays are made a little easier for tens of thousands of families every year through the food banks that help feed them. This year, the supply chain problems are complicating that with the ripple effect. November and December are the busiest months for the Freestore Foodbank as families not only shop for everyday grocery items, but also two holiday meals. Thanks to supply chain and other COVID-related issues, there’s less food coming to the Liberty Street Market.
CINCINNATI, OH
ourquadcities.com

Chef Stu’s twist on holiday celebrations

The holidays are all about gathering with those you love while enjoying great food and beverages. Chef Stu joined us this week to help put a tropical twist on your upcoming celebrations. For more information visit zekesislandcafe.com.
FOOD & DRINKS
WDTN

Salvation Army feeds thousands of families this holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It has been another year of hardship as many families continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, organizations like the Salvation Army are not stopping their efforts to make sure everyone is taken care of this holiday season. “To meet human need, without discrimination, to whoever comes through our doors. […]
DAYTON, OH
chantillynews.org

Personal column: no correct way to celebrate winter holidays

Christmas is a time to be shared with family and friends and witness the smiling faces of everyone you pass by when you say “happy holidays.” Every year, I look forward to assembling the tree and hanging every ornament stored in the attic on each available branch while screaming the lyrics of “Last Christmas” by Wham! and driving around neighborhoods to see the twinkling lights and inflatables other families have used to deck their homes. These beloved traditions are why it is my favorite holiday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mynews13.com

Family keeps annual holiday display going for others

Piece by piece, the Fye family built their annual holiday light display over the course of several days in late November, but Nicole Fye says she considered whether to even continue the family’s more than decade-long tradition this year. “I think every year is that way at the beginning...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy