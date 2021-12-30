Celebrity Chef Keeps Up Family Tradition of Feeding Homeless Persons During the Holidays

Christmas is a time to be shared with family and friends and witness the smiling faces of everyone you pass by when you say “happy holidays.” Every year, I look forward to assembling the tree and hanging every ornament stored in the attic on each available branch while screaming the lyrics of “Last Christmas” by Wham! and driving around neighborhoods to see the twinkling lights and inflatables other families have used to deck their homes. These beloved traditions are why it is my favorite holiday.

