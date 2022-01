The titles we'll be picking up as part of January's PS Plus have been announced. This month the list will include Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galactic. Titles which will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers in January have been announced. Thus leaks have been confirmed. Next month it will be three games. On PS4 we will be able to play jRPG Persona 5 Strikers. Owners of eighth and ninth generation consoles will get two positions - a racing game DIRT 5 and co-op FPS Deep Rock Galactic.

