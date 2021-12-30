ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New DCL for Path of Exile Coming in February

Cover picture for the articleThe team at Grinding Gear Games has announced that the next expansion for Path of Exile will be released in February 2022. The new expansion will be released in early February;. Some time after the expansion we will receive a new difficulty level. Grinding Gear Games informed about the...

Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates H coming to Switch on February 3 in Japan

Publisher Compile Heart and developer Felistella will release RPG Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates H for Switch via Nintendo eShop on February 3 for 4,800 yen, the companies announced. Genkai Tokki: Seven Pirates first launched for PS Vita on August 4, 2016 in Japan. The Switch version will include the following...
Ghost of Tsushima might be coming to Steam in February 2022

This is excellent news for PC players who wanted a chance to try this title. Ghost of Tsushima will allegedly become available for Steam early next year. However, this is not official information confirmed by the game developers. According to the retailer that posted it for sale, it will drop...
Ready or Not and Project Zomboid Continue to Amaze on Steam

Even numerous deals during the Steam Winter Sale didn't knock Ready or Not off the top bestseller seat in Valve's service. In addition, Project Zomboid is experiencing a growing revival. As every Monday, the list the biggest (by revenue) bestsellers of the previous week on Steam was published. The position...
Path Of Exile Sets The Stage For 2022, Scourge League Extended By Two Weeks

In a new forum post to ring in the new year, Grinding Gear Games' community team set the stage for what players can expect in 2022 out of Path of Exile. In a post titled "Next Expansion Timeline," the team laid out their plans for early 2022, stating that they are targeting an early February launch for the next expansion of the free-to-play ARPG. This inevitably means that the current league will be extended two weeks as the developer estimates it's about that long behind their normal expansion release cadence. The team also notes that, as is custom, the next expansion will be announced via livestream about a week for it's set to go live.
Path of Exile’s next expansion is eyeballing a February release window

Grinding Gear Games is looking ahead to the immediate future of Path of Exile, which means it’s time to look ahead to the multiplayer ARPG’s next expansion. The devs haven’t pinned down an exact date or shared any other details for update 3.17 yet, but they did offer up a release window, announcing the expansion is due to land sometime in February.
Path Of Exile’s Next Big Expansion Expected To Launch In Early February

With 2021 coming to a close and the expected launch date for Path of Exile’s next expansion creeping up on us, Grinding Gear Games has decided to offer players an updated timeline. By now, it should come as no surprise when a game suffers a small delay. It’s just the way things are. so it’s not too shocking that the 3.17 expansion would be pushed back. As things stand now, GGG expects to launch the expansion in early February. That said, it’s not set in stone, and exact dates will be provided at a later time.
CyberConnect2 to Announce a New Game in February 2022

During a New Year live stream, CyberConnect2 CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama revealed that the company will announce a new game in February 2022. Notably, Matsuyama added that he believes the title will “100% blow up” on social media. The unannounced title has a release window of sometime in Summer 2022.
Diablo players want Blizzard to ‘innovate’ with Path of Exile features

Diablo’s rival ARPG, Path of Exile, has inspired fans of the Blizzard franchise, and they’re hoping to see some PoE systems implemented in upcoming Diablo seasons. While it’s no secret that Blizzard’s Diablo defined the ARPG genre in many ways, subsequent games from rival developers have built upon the foundations of the frightful franchise’s gameplay and taken it one step further.
How does Plague Bearer work in Path of Exile?

The cornerstone of some of Path of Exile’s most popular builds, Plague Bearer is a powerful Spell Gem that can boost both a character’s DPS and their AOE. It has utility in plenty of different game situations, but is specifically prized for its effectiveness at clearing mobs. It’s also one of the more complex Spells in the game, and gaining a basic understanding of its mechanic is critical to making it work for your build.
Star Citizen Sets New Financial Record in 2021

2021 turned out to be another record-breaking period in the history of Star Citizen. During this time, the developers raised more than $86 million. Many people have cursed Cloud Imperium Games' leisurely pace of work. Still, that hasn't stopped the developers from making money at an impressive rate. 2021 was the best year ever in terms of funds raised for the development of Star Citizen.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Amazon Prime Gaming (Rumor)

Rumor has surfaced online that one of the games that will be made available to Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers today will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Today at 9 am PT, Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to pick up more games - the other week we wrote about five likely releases. As reported by Mydealz user by the handle billbill-kun - who has been serving us verifiable leaks regarding the fifteen free titles recently given away on Epic Games Store - one of them may be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Ready or Not has Already 150 Mods

Ready or Not is popular among modders, although the game has just debuted in Early Access. We can find dozens of interesting modifications on the web. debuted on December 17 in Early Access on Steam. While the full-fledged release is a long way ahead, the game's great reception caused a large group of committed fans to gather around the title. This can also be seen by the number of mods for the game, which appeared in the web.
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Coming to Xbox Game Pass

We got to know the list of games that will hit Game Pass in the first half of January. The biggest hit will undoubtedly be Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Besides, we'll also be able to play Outer Wilds or Spelunky 2, among other titles. We have learned the list of...
Babylon’s Fall from Platinumgames Has Gone Gold

Square Enix and PlatinumGames revealed that Babylon's Fall has gone gold. Additionally, about an hour-long gameplay recording was presented. Square Enix and PlatinumGames have announced that the online action RPG Babylon's Fall has gone gold. This means that the work on the title has been officially completed and its release should no longer be threatened. We will be able to play the game beginning with March 3 on PC, PS4, and PS5. This information was announced during the Babylon Fall Official Live Stream #01.
New World Bot Fishes 24/7, Approaches Level 60 and Annoys Players

A certain bot in New World fishes incessantly all day long. The players are still wondering what to do with it. The whole situation has become a breeding ground for ideas that could improve/repair the game. The terms "MMORPG" and "grind" are almost synonymous. The latest work of Amazon Games...
Rainbow Six Extraction on Game Pass from Launch; Ubisoft Heads to Xbox

Rainbow Six: Extraction is heading to PC and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions from launch. Also, Ubisoft's subscription is coming to Xbox consoles. The premiere of Rainbow Six: Extraction is imminent. The latest online shooter will launch on January 20 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PS5. Now Ubisoft has announced that the title will be available on Xbox and PC Game Pass services from launch day. Subscribers will be able to play it via PC, Microsoft consoles and the cloud.
CD Projekt RED Denies Rumors About Cyberpunk 2077 Samurai Edition and DLC

CD Projekt RED has dismissed hot rumors about Cyberpunk 2077 Samurai Edition, patch 1.5 and the first expansion. A few dozen hours ago rumors about the future of Cyberpunk 2077 have surcafed on the web, assuming. among other things, renaming the game to CP2077: Samurai Edition along with the release of patch 1.5 and the announcement of the first expansion. The information from these reports sounded quite fantastic, and what's more, their source was an anonymous account on 4chan, so we didn't inform you about them until now. Now, however, CD Projekt RED has officially responded to these speculations, denying that they're true, so we thought it worth bringing you up to speed when you come across them online. Especially that the studio's PR officer's disclaimer was worded in such a way that it does not rule out the fact that some of these reports may be true and some of them seem like fairly obvious improvements. Treat the following information as interesting speculation, which may or may not turn out to be true.
Project Zomboid Will Get NPCs; Devs Reveal Roadmap

One of the developers of Project Zomboid has shared the game's roadmap. The first new feature will be NPCs. At the end of last year, Project Zomboid unexpectedly attracted crowds of players. All thanks to a significant update called Build 41 and Steam Winter Sale, so it's no wonder that developers from The Indie Stone decided to strike the iron while it's hot and revealed plans to develop the title.
Favorite Roles of LoL Pro Gamers Revealed

A certain Reddit user decided to analyze which positions in League of Legends are most often occupied by top players from different regions of the world. League of Legends' ranking system serves to provide information about the skills of a particular player in a measurable way. The highest rank - Challenger - brings together players with skills at a professional level. One of Reddit users decided to analyze the top 50 players from different regions of Riot Games' MOBA game in terms of the positions they most often happen to play.
List of Dialogue Choices From Cyberpunk 2077 in a Single Image

We already know which path of Cyberpunk 2077 has the most unique dialogues - the answer is Corpo. At the very beginning of the game, Cyberpunk 2077 offers players three life paths: Streetkid, Nomad, and Corpo. This choice affects some of the missions and dialogue lines available to our character. No wonder that many players began to wonder which path offers the most unique lines.
