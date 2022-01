Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek might be one of the biggest fans of New World from Amazon Game Studios. The Twitch streamer has spent a lot of time with the MMO since launch, and he recently proved that he's more than willing to defend the game to those that bash it. During a recent stream, one viewer told Shroud that the game "sucks," and asked him why he continues to play it. Shroud was quick to stick up for New World, stating that the game is starting to improve. He then began talking up Amazon's future plans for the MMO.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO