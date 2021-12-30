ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Here’s What You Need for a Festive New Year’s Fete — Big, Small or Virtual!

By Julia Davila
houstoncitybook.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHILE THE OMICRON variant threatens to ruin or, at the very least, change Houstonians’ plans for celebrating the new year, ringing in 2022 doesn’t have to be boring. Local décor and...

www.houstoncitybook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Brand Behind One of Our Favorite Sofas Has Another Site You Need to Know About (and There’s a Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’re always on the hunt for a good sofa. In fact, we discovered one of our favorite sofa brands, Albany Park, this year, and our editors can’t get enough of these stylish, comfortable pieces. That’s why we were so excited to find out that Albany Park has a sister brand called Edloe Finch that not only sells super-chic sofas, but also includes furniture like chairs, bed frames, coffee tables, and more. And don’t worry — we have even more good news. Edloe Finch is having a New Year’s Sale with discounts on select furniture for your bedroom, dining room, and living room. Now through Jan. 12, shoppers can use the code COZY2022 at checkout to get an extra 12 percent off select furniture. Take a look at some of our favorites below, including a classic leather sofa, luxurious velvet sectional, and stylish rattan bed. Or, shop the entire sale right here.
SHOPPING
FIRST For Women

Here’s How To Make Your Holiday Plants Last Into the New Year

Is your Christmas poinsettia starting to fade? You can give past-their-prime holiday plants new life in festive displays that are sure to extend your ’tis-the-season joy! Read on for step-by-step instructions to make the gorgeous arrangements pictured above. Note: Amaryllis, poinsettia, and hellebores can be toxic if ingested, so...
GARDENING
Fox News

Best last-minute New Year's Eve activities and decor

Whether you’re watching the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball drop at home with your close family members or you’re planning to have a get-together with friends, you’ll need to make sure your entertainment options and decor are up to standard. Here are seven budget-friendly New...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Paloma
erienewsnow.com

Need to hit a store on New Year's Day? Here's what's open

It's New Year's Day, and many of us are probably staying cocooned in our homes, contemplating the year ahead. But others among us might need to go about our regular weekly routines, including venturing out to shop for groceries, diapers, treats for the pooch and picking up prescription refills. If...
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

Is Home Depot Open on New Year's Day? Here's What Shoppers Need to Know

New Year’s Day is filled with excitement and anticipation for what the next 365 days can bring. While some folks may set specific New Year’s resolutions or intentions, others might start thinking about tackling all the things on their to-do list that they've been putting off for far too long.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Shopping

Comments / 0

Community Policy