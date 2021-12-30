ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: J&J booster strong protection against Omicron

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study shows the Johnson and Johnson booster vaccine provides strong protection against the Omicron variant. The New York...

US News and World Report

J&J Booster Slashes Omicron Hospitalisations -S.African Study

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson Inc's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was 84% effective at preventing hospitalisation in South African healthcare workers who became infected as the Omicron variant spread, researchers said on Thursday. The real-world study, which has not been peer-reviewed, was based on a second...
HEALTH
WPMI

J&J initial study: Shot helps with omicron

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A study of health workers in South Africa found a booster shot of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine greatly reduced the risk of hospitalization during the omicron surge. J&J said Thursday the second dose was 85% effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations in...
HEALTH
MarketWatch

J&J's COVID-19 vaccine booster was 85% effective against hospitalization, in South Africa study

Johnson & Johnson JNJ, +0.44% said Thursday that a South African Phase 3 study showed that its a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine was 85% effective in preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization. The drug maker said the study, conducted by the South African Medical Research Council, was conducted from mid-November to mid-December, which is after omicron became the dominant variant. "This adds to our growing body of evidence which shows that the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remains strong and stable over time, including against circulating variants such as Omicron and Delta," said Mathai Mammen, global head of J&J's Janssen Research & Development LLC. J&J's stock, which was little changed in premarket trading, has gained 9.0% this year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
HEALTH
