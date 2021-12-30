ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RE Royalties Completes $10.3 Million Closing of Series 2 Green Bonds

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Orbsat Announces $7.2M Private Offering of Common Stock & Initial Transition to NextPlat

Over 73% of Financing Secured From Senior Management, Board Members and Existing Shareholders. AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:OSAT, OSATW) ('Orbsat' or the 'Company'), a global e-commerce provider of IoT and connectivity solutions through next-generation satellite technology, today announced that it executed a binding Securities Purchase Agreement on January 2, 2022 with a number of investors, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell 2,229,950 shares of common stock at price of $3.24 per share, the closing transaction price reported by Nasdaq on December 31, 2021. Orbsat will receive gross proceeds of approximately $7.2 million. The transaction is expected to close on January 4, 2022.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Camber Energy Markedly Improves Terms of Existing P. Notes

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ('Camber' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it effected favorable amendments to certain outstanding promissory notes in the aggregate principal amount of $20.5 million, as a result of the Company increasing its authorized capital on December 30, 2021.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $7.8 Million Series A Preferred Stock Offering For Its Client Soluna Holdings, Inc.

Univest Securities, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 445,714 shares of 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, with a $25.00 liquidation preference per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), at a price to the public of $17.50 per share by its client Soluna Holdings, Inc. the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. (“MTI Instruments”), a test and measurement instruments and systems business. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $7.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering fees and expenses. The offering is a re-opening of the original issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, which occurred on August 23, 2021. The additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock will form a single series, and be fully fungible, with the outstanding shares of the Series A Preferred Stock. The first dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock offered pursuant to the offering will be paid on January 31, 2022, which will include a period of less than a full month after the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock and will cover the period from December 28, 2021 through January 31, 2022.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Accelerate Large-Scale Development Of Mobile Robot, YouiBot Has Completed B series Round Of Financing, Exceeding RMB 300 Million

On December 21, YouiBot, the head enterprise of industrial mobile robot, announced that it has completed two rounds of B-series financing, the accumulated amount exceeded RMB 300 million. The two rounds of financing mainly come from the investment of FG Venture and Xicheng Jinrui, followed by the investment of IDG, Pine Venture, SIG, BlueRun Venture, SoftBank and HAX, and TAIHECAP was designated as the exclusive financial advisor. The investment institutions in early period include ZhenFund, C&I Capital, INNO, BOLE and XJTU 1896.
CELL PHONES
parabolicarc.com

PLD Space Closes a Series B Investment Round of $28 Million

The operation, led by Arcano Partners, Aciturri and the Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI), has allowed the consolidation of previous company shareholders and the entry of new strategic financial partners. ArcanoBlueBull, Arcano’s specialized Tech M&A division, in addition to strengthening its investment through its IMASDE fund, has...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Empress Royalty Closes US$15M Accordion Credit Facility With Nebari

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ('Empress Royalty' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that, upon the receipt of the TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has now closed the US$15M Accordion Credit Facility (the 'Accordion Facility') agreement with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I LP ('Nebari') as announced on December 22, 2021.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ant Money Closes Series A Funding Round and Completes Merger with Blast

Companies join forces to help more people earn money and open investment accounts. NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Ant Money, the embedded finance platform, today announced it has raised $20 million in a Series A financing led by Franklin Templeton's Franklin Venture Partners, Walter Cruttenden, RX3 Ventures, SteelBridge Laboratories, and Steelpoint Capital Partners. In conjunction with the merger, Ant Money also finalized the acquisition of Blast via a stock-for-stock merger. The move increases the number of apps under the Ant Money umbrella, from one to three, all of which allow users to earn money that goes to build investment accounts.
BUSINESS
dailycoffeenews.com

Colombia-Based Green Coffee Company Closes US$9.6 Million Funding Round

Medellín, Colombia-based coffee production company The Green Coffee Company has closed a US$9.6 million Series B funding round. The company has also announced plans to purchase 946 hectares of coffee farmland adjacent to its existing farms, which nearly doubles the company’s land holdings. The Green Coffee Company is...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold Royalty intends to acquire Elemental Royalties in a deal valued C$130 million

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Gold Royalties bids for Elemental Royalties

Gold Royalties (NYSE-AM: GROY) is proposing to acquire Elemental Royalties (TSXV: ELE) in an all-share deal valued at C$130 million ($100.4m). Gold Royalties said it is taking its offer directly to Elemental’s shareholders, after its two previous approaches to the junior — the first on October 21 and the second on December 15 — failed to engage Elemental’s board of directors, the company said in a December 20 news release.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

HungryPanda Closes $130 Million In Series D Funding

HungryPanda recently announced it raised $130 million in Series D funding. These are the details. HungryPanda recently announced a $130 Million Series D round to strengthen its position as the leading specialist online food delivery platform serving Asian restaurants and populations overseas. And the London-based company has now raised $220 million over the last 3 years to establish itself as the category leader globally.
RESTAURANTS
The Press

Fulcrum BioEnergy Completes $375 Million Offering of Indiana Finance Authority Environmental Improvement Revenue Bonds

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc., a pioneer in the production of low-carbon transportation fuels, announced today the completion of an interim financing to fund Fulcrum's second waste-to-fuels project, culminating in the issuance by the Indiana Finance Authority of $375 million of Environmental Improvement Revenue Bonds (Bonds) through Fulcrum's wholly owned subsidiary Fulcrum Centerpoint, LLC (Centerpoint). Proceeds from the offering will be held in escrow with the Bonds subject to a mandatory tender for purchase on November 15, 2022. Fulcrum expects to refinance the bonds on or before November 15, 2022. The transaction was led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
saportareport.com

Green investing options emerge as MARTA buys its first sustainable bonds

Georgians who want to invest in the green economy are to have more opportunities as cities and states start spending federal infrastructure funds and local governments seek to borrow money to put into projects. Green bonds have become pervasive in the market. Last week, MARTA provided the latest indication when...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Relief Therapeutics Announces Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY) ('Relief'), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today gives notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') of shareholders to be held on Friday, January 28, 2022.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mexus Signs LOI for its Mabel Property; Gold Production Continues at its Santa Elena Mine

CABORCA, MEXICO, ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Irmex Mining, a Mexican Corporation, for its Mabel project located in Northern Mexico. The agreement will include cash and a 10% Net Profit Interest (NPI). The Mabel property consists of 8 concessions and totals 1,459 hectares. 'We've been in discussions with Irmex for quite some time and are thrilled that they are now involved to move the Mabel property forward.' added Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson.
METAL MINING
mortgageorb.com

Freddie Mac Expands Green Bond Program

Freddie Mac has released its Single-Family Green Bond Framework under its Single-Family Green Bond Program, supporting the company’s commitment to promote environmentally sustainable single-family housing to help reduce climate-related risks and increase affordability. The framework recently received a Light Green Second Opinion rating from CICERO Shades of Green. CICERO...
ECONOMY

