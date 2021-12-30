ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police union pressures CPD to designate officer's COVID-related death as line of duty death

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Fraternal Order of Police is continuing to pressure CPD brass to “do the right thing” and designate the COVID-related death of officer Joey Huerta as a line of duty death.

FOP President John Catanzara said earlier this week that Huerta’s “name will be on a memorial wall because that’s where it deserves to be.”

In a video posted to the FOP Facebook page and YouTube, he said that there is no doubt that Huerta's death was caused by COVID pneumonia as that's what his family was told.

"It was COVD-hundred percent," Catanzara said. "The department is playing games with this designation and now the coroner ruled it as simple pneumonia-his death. This is not going to stand."

Catanzara noted that four other officers whose deaths were covid-related were designated as line-of-duty.

He said if the department doesn’t change the designation, the union will be making a loud statement. The department has said it is under review.

