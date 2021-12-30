ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developing apps for the hearing impaired

 4 days ago

Electronics manufacturers are increasingly addressing hearing loss in such products as earbuds...

A new, more decentralized way of work

For the full story, click here. The way we work has been upended by the pandemic. Some have found a new, more decentralized way of working called a DAO. WBUR’S Yasmin Amer explains how it works. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
Alaska student finds inspiration in an ancient text

High school junior Tracen Wassily of Dillingham, Alaska, was recently given an English assignment: write something new about the world’s oldest known epic poem. So he decided to rap about the 4,000-year-old text. Izzy Ross of KDLG reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
What the Tech: Did you hear that? With this app, you will

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - I’ve reviewed a lot of apps in 2021. Over 50 in fact. Some are just for fun like those face-shifting photo filters that people post to Facebook and Instagram. Every now and then, I run across an app that is not only unique but helpful. Over...
AMA Encourages Health App Developers to Implement “Privacy by Design”

Health app developers often fall into a regulatory gray area when it comes to data collection and use. Certain health apps may collect as much sensitive information as traditional healthcare providers, but they are not bound to HIPAA. In September 2021, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) aimed to tackle this...
What's on the social media horizon in the year ahead

Social media companies are in for a tense year in 2022 if this past year is any guide. Facebook, Twitter and YouTube started this year by banning the sitting president of the United States after the January 6 riots. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. They said that then-President Trump used their...
New technology helps New York City renters deal with lack of heat

A tiny non-profit has produced a high-tech tool called Heat Seek to record apartment temperatures. As Jon Kalish reports, the idea is to help tenants force their landlords to fix ongoing heat issues. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Words that define 2021 include vaccine and infrastructure

If you had to define 2021 with just one word what would it be? Merriam-Webster Editor-at-Large Peter Sokolowski talks about what words were most on people's minds throughout the year. Ashley Westerman is a producer who occasionally directs the show. Since joining the staff in June 2015, she has produced...
Maine increases solar capacity

Maine is increasing its capacity to generate more low-polluting electricity from the sun. Fred Bever of Maine Public Radio reports on the latest addition to the state’s new community solar program. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Indiana emergency dept. nurse on rising COVID-19 cases, staff burnout

Registered nurse Katy Howe, director of emergency and trauma services at Indiana University Health in the south-central region, speaks with host Scott Tong about rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations and staff burnout as the pandemic drags on. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
This New Year, why not resolve to ditch your dodgy old passwords?

Most of the classic New Year resolutions revolve around improving your health and lifestyle. But this year, why not consider cleaning up your passwords too? We all know the habits to avoid, yet so many of us do them anyway: using predictable passwords, never changing them, or writing them on sticky notes on our monitor. We routinely ignore the recommendations for good passwords in the name of convenience. Choosing short passwords containing common names or words is likely to lead to trouble. Hackers can often guess a person’s passwords simply by using a computer to work through a long list of commonly...
2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
These are the top stories NPR's correspondents around the world recommend from 2021

In a year bookended by coronavirus variants, NPR's far-flung correspondents overcame lockdowns and climbed out from their bureaus to deliver their signature feature storytelling and news coverage. There was a lot to cover. Even as the pandemic continued, major crises broke out, like the war in Gaza, the Taliban takeover...
