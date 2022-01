EDUCATION: University of Mississippi (Undergrad) Trinity University (Masters) Anne Slattery is a Partner in RSM's Risk Consulting practice and has more than 15 years of experience working with clients primarily focused in the upstream oil and gas, manufacturing, petrochemical and life sciences industries. Anne brings both industry and public experience to her clients. This experience allows her to have a better understanding of her client position and objectives. Anne is also a senior analyst in RSM’s cutting edge Industry Eminence Program, which positions its senior analysts to understand, forecast and communicate economic, business and technology trends shaping the industries RSM serves. These senior analysts advise clients on conditions influencing middle market leaders. Anne’s focus is on the industrial products industry and she has served as the project leader on numerous internal audit and Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) 404 engagements. Her relevant experience includes leading outsourcing and co-sourcing teams and engagements.

