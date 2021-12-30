Novant Health launches digital care platform that uses AI and automated communications

The MECS AI diaper care solution was created to prevent elderly people from experiencing UTI, IAD and pressure ulcers with complex sensors and pattern learning algorithms. The system includes a wearable diaper sensor, a WiFi hub and a companion mobile app, all of which work together to improve an individual's health and comfort. Together, the smart diaper care system powered by artificial intelligence lets users track the diaper status of elderly patients, as well as their movements and position. This system boasts the ability to monitor temperature, humidity, touch and more to enhance the quality of life for elderly patients.
