Who are X-Factors for Michigan, Georgia in Orange Bowl?

We are just one day away from the College Football semifinal game between the No.3 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in Miami. Who are the biggest X-Factors for both teams?

Andy and Randy of the Midday Show shared their thoughts on who they think could make the most impact on both sides of the ball.

Andy

-Georgia: DB Christopher Smith -- "The health of Christopher Smith is a really big deal. Obviously, he played against Alabama but he wasn't quite right. He was very good early in the season when he was healthy...but there's going to be a couple times during this game...(Michgan's) going to try to throw the ball over the top."

-Michigan: TE position in general -- "Harbaugh loves throwing to the tight end...you know Michigan's going to try and use that and try to throw the ball to the tight end. Defending that pass from the linebacker perspective from Georgia is a really big deal too."

Randy

-Georgia: WR Jermaine Burton -- "(Georgia has) to get a big play. They got to get a couple of big plays, and he's a big play receiver. And I'm waiting for Burton too...to go out there and get one of those big plays."

-Michigan: Backup QB J.J. McCarthy -- "He's a dual-threat quarterback and from watching some games, he's a threat because he can throw the ball good enough.