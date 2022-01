The Department of Health announced Friday that it has extended the date of its free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing site in Bern Township. “The fight against COVID-19 is not over as highly contagious variants continue spreading,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing.”

