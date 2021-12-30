ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont man accused of sexually assaulting young girls, including 3-year-old

 4 days ago
BARRE, Vt. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man accused of several counts of sexual assault of a child reportedly did not show up for virtual court this week and now has an arrest warrant out for him.

Vermont State Police wrote in a statement Dec. 27 that Anthony Bagalio was ordered to appear in court on Dec. 28 regarding a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The Montpelier Bridge reports Bagalio did not show up for the virtual WebEx call, so Judge Kevin Griffin ordered his arrest with $25,000 cash bail.

In October 2021, Vermont State Police troopers and the Vermont Department for Children and Families began an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Bagalio. He was arrested on Dec. 14 on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, sexual assault, exploitation of a minor, and cruelty to a child.

Vermont State Police allege he assaulted two females he knew. One victim is reportedly a 3-year-old girl who was assaulted in 2021, and the other victim, who is now 24, was reportedly abused by Bagalio from 2003 until 2010. She was reportedly 6 years old when the alleged abuse began.

Bagalio pleaded not guilty to the charges during his Dec. 15 arraignment. Vermont State Police continued their investigation and reportedly "learned of additional reported victims," including one victim whose statute of limitations had not yet expired. This victim was allegedly abused over the course of two years starting when she was 12 in 1996.

The Montpelier Bridge reports Bagalio could face life in prison if he is convicted.

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

