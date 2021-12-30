ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy Perry’s PLAY Opens In Vegas With Giant Toilet, Beer Bra, Talking Face Mask

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaty Perry launched her Las Vegas residency PLAY last night at Resorts World Theater, and it was as cartoonishly colorful and over-the-top as you’d expect. Many of the hijinks were reportedly COVID-related, such as the time when, while conversing with a giant anthropomorphic facemask, Perry quenched her own thirst by faux-lactating...

