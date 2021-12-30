ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Queer Eye’s Antoni Spills Everything That Will Have You Saying “Yaaas” About Season 6

wvli927.com
 4 days ago

Grab your cowboy hats and riding boots,...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Where and when was Queer Eye Season 6 filmed for Netflix?

Queer Eye Season 6 is officially on Netflix, but if you were wondering where and when the new season was filmed, we’ve got you covered. We explore the filming locations for the latest episodes…. The Fab Five began the franchise in the hustle and bustle of New York City...
TV SERIES
southernillinoisnow.com

The Fab 5 says howdy to Texas in new ‘Queer Eye’ trailer

Say howdy to an all-new season of Queer Eye. Netflix has released the season six trailer for the show, which finds the Fab 5 bringing their makeover magic to Austin, Texas. This season, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown transform the lives of a honky tonk dance instructor, a trans weightlifter and more. They even bring their flair to a high school prom.
TEXAS STATE
realitytitbit.com

Why the new Queer Eye theme song is the perfect change for season 6

Queer Eye is back on Netflix after a whole year and a half! Queer Eye fans have been waiting patiently for season 6 to be relaesed and finally, it is set to drop on December 31st, 2021. While many aspects of the show are set to be the same, such...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Elite Daily

Queer Eye Has A Fabulous New Mascot In Season 6

Queer Eye is a show all about helping humans, but each season, it’s an adorable pooch who winds up stealing the spotlight. Past seasons have shown the Fab Five playing with various dogs in their temporary headquarters, but in Season 6, the featured dog has a very personal connection to one of the show’s stars. Oh, and to top it all off, the Queer Eye Season 6 dog, Neon, has her own Instagram, so you can admire her cuteness all you want.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Queer Eye: 9 Tear-Jerker Episodes to Revisit Before the New Season

Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye is coming back for Season 6 on December 31st. To recap, the conceit is that five gay men, all with individual specialties, seek to help out someone (lovingly referred to as a hero) get a new start on their life. The cast includes Antoni Porowski (the food guy), Tan France (the fashion guy), Karamo Brown (the lifestyle/culture guy), Bobby Berk (the interior design guy), and Jonathan Van Ness (the grooming guy) who spend a week with a new hero to assist in making over their lives. This season will be set in Austin, Texas, with previous seasons taking place in Kansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Georgia and specials in Australia and Japan. The show has won four consecutive Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Structured Reality Show. It is a reboot of the hit show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy from Bravo which ran from 2003 - 2007.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

‘Queer Eye’ goes to Texas in Season 6

Netflix has dropped a first look at Season 6 of “Queer Eye,” which features a preview of Miranda Lambert’s latest single, “Y’all Means All.” TODAY shares a look.Dec. 28, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoni Porowski
Person
Bobby Berk
Person
Tan France
Person
Jonathan Van Ness
wjtn.com

Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski tease a "very emotional" new season of 'Queer Eye': "Tan cried! Tan's never cried"

Queer Eye's sixth season kicks off Friday, when the Fab 5 heads to to Texas for what star Bobby Berk says is one of the best seasons ever. "This season was very emotional, and I know that every season's emotional, but this one's more," the interior designer explained. "Tan cried! Tan's never cried. If you look back on every single episode we've ever done, almost 70 of them, Tan has never cried."
TV SERIES
Austin 360

Howdy Texas! Here's what we know about the Austin season of 'Queer Eye' premiering soon

They've walked among us for months now. Finally, we'll get to see what happened when the "Queer Eye" team came to Austin. Season 6 of the popular Netflix reality show, filmed in Austin, premieres soon. Here's what we know so far about the Fab 5 — grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, stylist Tan France, foodie Antoni Porowski, designer Bobby Berk and lifestyle coach Karamo Brown — and their time in town.
TEXAS STATE
realitytitbit.com

Does Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski have a boyfriend in 2021?

Queer Eye fans can officially get excited as, after a year and a half, the Fab Five is back transforming peoples’ lives. Queer Eye season 6 kicks off from December 31st, 2021 as sees the lives of 10 heroes totally changed. Karamo, Bobby, Tan, Jonathan and Antoni all have their different departments to deliver in.
TV & VIDEOS
barbend.com

Powerlifter Angel Flores Featured on Season 6 of Netflix’s “Queer Eye”

On Dec. 31, 2021, season six of the hit reality television show Queer Eye was released on the streaming platform Netflix. The show follows the “Fab Five,” a team of five lifestyle specialists who spend a week with individuals nominated to the show to overhaul their lives in positive ways. From new wardrobes and renovating living spaces to reconnecting family members and loved ones, the Fab Five aims to help individuals feel grounded in who they are and get them closer to who they aspire to be.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy Hats#Queer Eye
Popculture

Netflix Releases Trailer for 'Queer Eye' Season 6 in Texas

The trailer for Queer Eye Season 6 is here just a few days ahead of the big premiere. It looks like the new installments will come with a double culture shock as the Fab 5 make their way to Texas. It also tackles the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time on this show.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Stars at Night Are Big and Bright, Deep in the Heart of 'Queer Eye' Season 6!

We get by with a little help from our Fab Five friends, and it's been way too long since we watched Queer Eye make over the world. Season 6 is finally here, and it couldn't get here fast enough. In a time of chaos, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski will be a hopeful island in a sea of madness. So, what part of the country will they be helping this season?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Elite Daily

Here's Everything To Know About Sweet Magnolias Season 2

The magnolias are almost back in bloom. After the rollercoaster ride of Season 1's drama, Sweet Magnolias ended with a ton of cliffhangers, which will finally be cleared up in the follow-up season. If you just can't wait to return to Serenity, South Carolina, to catch up with Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen, then check out all the exciting details about Sweet Magnolias Season 2, including the release date, which is slated for February 2022.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is DJ Reggie from Queer Eye Season 6 and what's his Instagram?

Reggie Devore is just one of several heroes set to star in Netflix’s Queer Eye Season 6, after being nominated for support from the Fab Five. We found him on Instagram…. Season six is set to follow the following ten heroes: Terri, Angel, Josh, Navarro high prom, Todd, Jamie, Chris, Sarah, Reggie and Jereka. We see culture expert Karamo Brown give Reggie some words of inspiration in the trailer.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Who is Terri White, Queer Eye season 6's dance instructor?

Queer Eye released its trailer for season 6 recently and the new episodes are set to hit Netflix soon. The trailer has got many fans talking about Terri White, the dance instructor from one of the clips. The Fab 5 of Queer Eye have officially made it to season 6.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy