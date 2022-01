Thanks to the late-game magic of Chicago Bulls player DeMar DeRozan, Bulls have defeated Indiana Pacers to register the team’s 6th straight win in the league. DeRozan during the fourth quarter used his skills and to score a three-pointer by standing only some steps behind the line and leading the team to win. His teammates rushed towards him for the win however a sign of relief could be seen on his face for giving a win to his team which he told after the game to the media.

