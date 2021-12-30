The More the Merrier! Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Enjoy Family Lunch With Her Twins Max and Emme

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

They are fam-i-ly! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took her twins, Maximilian “Max” and Emme Maribel Muñiz, for a blended family outing.

The four musketeers were spotted leaving the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 29, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. J. Lo, 52, kept it classy by wearing a long tan trench coat, nearly matching with Ben, 49, who wore a beige-colored jacket, blue button-down shirt and black pants. Emme, 13, wore a festive winter long-sleeved shirt while her brother, 13, donned a gray shirt with a black jacket.

The happy twins held umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain, and the whole group wore masks while walking outdoors. As they all walked toward their car, Ben made sure his girlfriend and her kids safely got in before he did while clutching white and blue bags in one hand.

The Marry Me actress and the Way Back actor have been seen on multiple outings with each other’s children throughout the holiday season. Whether it was shopping for new glasses with Emme, or taking Ben’s kids — Violet and Seraphina — out with Max and Emme, J. Lo and Ben are seemingly trying to mesh their families together since they rekindled their romance in May, 17 years after splitting up in 2004.

J. Lo shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whereas Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12 and son Samuel Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The A-list couple have made it a point to spend ample time with each another’s kids throughout their newfound relationship. As a result, both Ben’s and Jennifer’s kids are getting along quite well.

“Ben’s kids, especially Seraphina and Samuel, get on with J. Lo’s twins,” an insider told Life & Style on December 22, adding that Max and Emme have taken Ben’s younger kids “under their wings” and “really look out for them.” Now, “they’re all super close,” the source said.

Since this united bunch have been spotted on several occasions out and about together, the “On the Floor” artist and the Good Will Hunting screenwriter “make sure all the children have a say in the family outings so that no one feels excluded,” the insider added.

Although they appreciate the simple things, such as having “a night in watching movies on a huge screen and eating popcorn,” the children love going on more adventurous excursions with J. Lo and Ben, the source said. “They [also] enjoy going to theme parks, museums, bowling, burger joints [and] escape rooms.”