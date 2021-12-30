ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report names one thing Ravens should give Lamar Jackson during 2022 offseason

By Kevin Oestreicher
 5 days ago
When the 2021 NFL season concludes, the Baltimore Ravens will enter a very important offseason in 2022. They will have many important free agents that they will have to decide if they can bring back or not, and will need to upgrade their roster in certain areas that turned out to be weaknesses.

Chris Roling of Bleacher Report listed out one thing that each NFL team should provide to their quarterback to help them in 2022. For Baltimore, Rolling talked about how the Ravens should provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with offensive tackle depth, which has been identified as a major need. Roling talked about some of the health issues and subpar play surrounding the position.

“Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has played only one game this season, so Alejandro Villanueva has started in his place, earning a 64.2 PFF grade over 1,004 snaps with 10 penalties and nine sacks allowed. Right tackle Patrick Mekari has a 68.9 grade over 574 snaps (nine starts).”

Roling also mentioned that while better health should help the offensive tackle position for the team in 2022, Jackson taking so many sacks over the course of 2021 is “concerning”.

“Better health should help Baltimore’s offense get back on track next year. But Jackson taking a career-high 38 sacks over 12 games is concerning both for the Ravens’ playoff hopes this season and his long-term health, which makes O-line improvements among their top offseason priorities.”

Alejandro Villanueva was signed to a two-year contract during the 2021 offseason, but Baltimore can save some decent money from cutting the veteran during the 2022 offseason. With hopefully a fully healthy Ronnie Stanley and potentially a high draft pick at right tackle, the tackles have the potential to be one of the strengths of the offensive line in 2022.

