For as long as technology startups have been spectacularly on the rise, many more have been spectacularly in decline. Failure is a near certainty when starting a company. Even founders with the right credentials, cash, and customer interest regularly see their businesses crash and burn; the luckier ones manage to pivot their way out of sudden death. The startups that we consider successes are, in many cases, born out of defeat: Slack, for example, started as a gaming company, making a multiplayer game that few people wanted to play.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO