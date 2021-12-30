ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Weather Causes Evacuation Warning For Areas of Yucaipa Near El Dorado Burn Scar

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUCAIPA (CBSLA) – Yucaipa Police have issued an evacuation warning for several areas near the El Dorado burn scar, due to the likelihood of flooding and mudflow or...

Flood watches, warning in effect for several areas in Washington

SEATTLE - Record rain fell all day long! SeaTac hit 1.47" by about 6pm tonight and 2.00" by 12 a.m. to close out the day. The old record set back in 1956 with 1.22". Rain will start to taper off as the warm front exits to the north through tomorrow morning. The afternoon looks much drier.
Some El Dorado County schools announce closures due to winter weather

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — As parts of the Sierra log Day 8 of a PG&E power outage, schools are taking notice of some troublesome winter weather in the forecast. With more snow and high winds in the forecast for late Monday, a couple of school districts have announced that there'll be no school. The Monday night forecast has a Winter Storm Warning north of I-80 with gusty winds and heavy snow at times. Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the lower Sierra with heavy wet snow, translating to some difficult travel conditions for the area.
All Evacuation Warnings lifted for canyons in Bond Fire burn area

Effective Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. all evacuation orders will be lifted for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area. Road closures will be lifted for all roadways in the Canyons at 1 p.m. To report storm-related issues with a County road...
People Living Near Bobcat Fire Burn Scar On Alert As Rain Moves Across Southland

MONROVIA (CBSLA) – Residents living in the Bobcat Fire burn scar area in Monrovia are once again on alert as yet another winter storm moves across the Southland, especially people with homes on Ridgeside and Oakglade Drives. Flood debris basin along Canyon Boulevard, which is full of logs, rocks, mud and other debris from previous storms. Dec. 29, 2021. (CBSLA) With more rain falling on the already soaked foothills, people worry that too much of it could trigger mud and debris flows. “It’s a love-hate relationship,” said resident Michael Kunch. Kunch and his daughter, Abigail, laughed about the impending storms now, but they know...
Winter storms prompt Placer, El Dorado counties to proclaim local emergency

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A record-setting winter storm that brought an unprecedented amount of snow has prompted Placer and El Dorado counties to proclaim a local emergency. While Placer County is asking for assistance from the state and the federal government, neither has declared they would authorize disaster assistance for residents and businesses as of publication.
Officials Issue Evacuation Warning In Yucaipa Ahead Of Coming Storm

YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation warning for those near the El Dorado Fire burn scar. Residents in Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street and North of Date Avenue, as well as those near Highway 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks.
Evacuation Order (Mandatory) issued for Bond Fire burn area

Effective at 8 p.m. an Evacuation Order (Mandatory) will be issued for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the burn scar area...
Severe weather may impact our area

The new year may come in with a bang if weather forecasts hold as they are at press time. A line of storms was expected to come through on Wednesday after the Times-Journal was printed and distributed, but the rain is expected to continue into the weekend. There will be periods of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and night […]
