Developing apps for the hearing impaired

 4 days ago

Electronics manufacturers are increasingly addressing hearing loss in such products as earbuds...

A new, more decentralized way of work

For the full story, click here. The way we work has been upended by the pandemic. Some have found a new, more decentralized way of working called a DAO. WBUR’S Yasmin Amer explains how it works. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
What the Tech: Did you hear that? With this app, you will

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - I’ve reviewed a lot of apps in 2021. Over 50 in fact. Some are just for fun like those face-shifting photo filters that people post to Facebook and Instagram. Every now and then, I run across an app that is not only unique but helpful. Over...
CELL PHONES
AMA Encourages Health App Developers to Implement “Privacy by Design”

Health app developers often fall into a regulatory gray area when it comes to data collection and use. Certain health apps may collect as much sensitive information as traditional healthcare providers, but they are not bound to HIPAA. In September 2021, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) aimed to tackle this...
CELL PHONES
Artists honor Breonna Taylor's life in new app

“Breonna’s Garden” is an augmented reality art project meant to honor the life of Breonna Taylor. As Stephanie Wolf of WFPL reports, the app showcases some of Taylor’s favorite things. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Engineering student develops app with over two million downloads

A 17-year-old high school student glued his eyes to his computer screen, desperately trying to focus on his physics teacher while hearing a consistent ding coming from his phone as he received a surge of notifications. He finally caved in and reached for his phone. Fifty thousand people had downloaded...
CELL PHONES
Remembering two mothers lost to COVID-19 this year

We remember the lives of Alicia Ugartechea and Usha Subrahmanyam, two mothers who were lost to COVID-19 this year. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
The state of global journalism today and beyond

The Nobel Committee awarded its prize this fall to working journalists for the first time since 1935. Maria Ressa, founder of online news platform The Rappler, is facing trumped-up charges from the Philippines government that could lead to 100 years in jail. But to help others in similar situations, she’s...
Maine increases solar capacity

Maine is increasing its capacity to generate more low-polluting electricity from the sun. Fred Bever of Maine Public Radio reports on the latest addition to the state’s new community solar program. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY
This New Year, why not resolve to ditch your dodgy old passwords?

Most of the classic New Year resolutions revolve around improving your health and lifestyle. But this year, why not consider cleaning up your passwords too? We all know the habits to avoid, yet so many of us do them anyway: using predictable passwords, never changing them, or writing them on sticky notes on our monitor. We routinely ignore the recommendations for good passwords in the name of convenience. Choosing short passwords containing common names or words is likely to lead to trouble. Hackers can often guess a person’s passwords simply by using a computer to work through a long list of commonly...
APPLE
Navigating travel insurance in the COVID-19 era

Airline companies canceled thousands of flights over the busy Christmas weekend and in the days that followed. Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan shares advice about how to handle tricky insurance issues during the pandemic. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit...
TRAVEL
Entry-level workers face challenges entering the remote workforce

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Marc Stewart, a business and economics reporter in New York, about how entry-level employees are dealing with joining the workplace for the first time during a pandemic. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
ECONOMY
2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD

