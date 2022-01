Before O.J. doinked up the full-size Bronco's reputation by crouching on the floorboards of a white 1993 model as Al Cowlings led police on a slow-speed chase through the freeways of Los Angeles, most people associated the Ford Bronco with American luxury and sales figures that had it quickly supplanting the Jeep Grand Wagoneer as the reigning champ of the SUV market. While today we may think of these full-size SUVs as primarily utilitarian workhorses, remember where things were at during this timeframe—the Grand Wagoneer sported old-school leaf springs and twin solid axles, compared with the full-size Bronco's more forgiving independent TTB front suspension with soft riding coils, not to mention that to the uninitiated the 1980s Grand Wagoneer didn't look a whole lot different than the first year 1962 Wagoneer.

