ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New Law: Hairstyle Discrimination Banned in Illinois Schools

By Tim Koehler
Q107.5
Q107.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The state of Illinois will take measures to stop hair discrimination in the state's schools as the new year begins. Prohibiting students from attending Illinois schools based on hairstyles historically associated with race, or ethnicity will be prohibited as of January 1st, 2022. A bill referred to as The...

myq1075.com

Comments / 1

Related
Q107.5

Illinois Lemonade Stands Protected Effective January 1st

Hayli's Law Means Illinois Lemonade Stands May Operate Without Regulatory Fears. Here’s a nice summertime thought to consider as January begins: a good old-fashioned lemonade stand. The new year will bring a new law in Illinois protecting youth lemonade stand operators from what lawmakers describe as "undue government interference." Dubbed “Hayli's Law” Illinois will prevent public health officials from requiring kids lemonade stands to hold permits.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q107.5

How Much You Need to Earn to be “Middle Class” in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois

Middle class is an idea we seem to be pretty comfortable with, until we try to define it. More than half of us are part of it, but what does being “middle class” really mean? We hear it described as shrinking, but who or what is “middle class” anyway? To me, the term has always described working people who earn enough to be secure. Wage earners who earn enough to purchase homes, vehicles, and some extras while keeping their bills paid. Investopedia defines the term like this; “The middle class is a description given to individuals and households who typically fall between the working class and the upper class within a socio-economic hierarchy. In Western cultures, persons in the middle class tend to have a higher proportion of college degrees than those in the working class, have more income available for consumption, and may own property. Those in the middle class often are employed as professionals, managers, and civil servants.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Q107.5

Dubuque, Iowa Seeking Snow-Shoveling Volunteers

The City of Dubuque has launched DBQ Shovel Crew, a volunteer-based snow shoveling program. The program pairs volunteers with residents who are physically and financially unable to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk adjacent to their property and do not have other resources to clear it such as neighbors, friends, or a hired service.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Q107.5

Galena vs. Galena Round 3

We’re blessed to have a unique place like Galena, Illinois, here in the tri-state area. The name Galena is not unique to the beautiful northwest Illinois town, however. There are more than two dozen places in the U.S. which go by that name, and from time to time we like to take a look at how various Galenas compare. This time around we’re comparing Galena, Illinois to Galena, Virginia.
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

Q107.5

Dubuque, IA
510
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy