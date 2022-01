It's not often that a team gets out to a 4-0 lead, but they're being outplayed while doing so. Today, that was the case, and it caught up with the Blue Jackets in the end. They gave up seven unanswered goals in the second and third periods to the Hurricanes, falling by a final score of 7-4. They were dominated on both ends of the ice, and it was a fair result. There were too many mistakes in the defensive zone, and a team like Carolina will make you pay.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO