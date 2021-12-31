ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Islip, NY

Attorney General James: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. And Affiliates Found Liable In Landmark Opioids Trial

By Jenna DeAngelis
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xis1l_0dZFn5mB00

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A verdict was reached Thursday in a precedent-setting opioid trial in New York state, pitting victims, their families, towns and communities in a class action lawsuit against a dozen pharmaceutical companies.

State Attorney General Letitia James said a jury found Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates liable “for the death and destruction they inflicted on the American people.”

The six-month landmark opioid trial targeted companies involved in the opioid supply chain from manufacturers to distributors. The proceedings were held at Touro College of Law in Central Islip.

It started with over a dozen defendants. Many settled, leaving Teva Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates remaining.

New York state and Nassau and Suffolk counties argued they misled people about the true danger of opioids.

“We think this sends a strong message, not just to Teva and Anda, but to any company that is breaking the law with respect to controlled substances,” said Jayne Conroy, an attorney representing Suffolk County.

READ MORE : McKinsey & Company Agrees To Pay $537 Million For Role In Opioid Epidemic

Prosecutors say hundreds of exhibits were shown in court, which show the way opioids were sold and marketed throughout the state, along with videos the company allegedly created for an internal conference, like a parody of “Austin Powers.”

Prosecutors blamed Teva Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates for creating the opioid scourge and wanted them to pay.

Pharmaceuticals were accused of fueling the epidemic that has claimed thousands of lives and affected millions more.

The lawsuit claimed manufacturers and distributors aggressively pushed opioid painkillers into New York communities while minimizing risks and addiction. A dozen companies went to trial. Four others — Johnson & Johnson, Rite Aid, CVS and Walmart — recently settled with no admission of guilt or liability.

“Before Nassau County went to trial, I promised residents that we would make those responsible for the opioid crisis pay,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “Today’s victory for Nassau County will pave the way for further funding for treatment, prevention, and education in Nassau. While no amount of money will replace the countless lives that have been affected, we can save future lives by expanding our support network and increasing funding for mental health and addiction programs, along with prevention efforts. Through this effort, Long Island has paved the way for the rest of the country.”

James released a statement which said, in part, “Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and others misled the American people about the true dangers of opioids, which is why, in 2019, I made a promise that our team would hold them and the other manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic accountable for the suffering that they have caused.

“Today, I am left thinking about all those families that will never be whole again. For everyone who lost their life. For every parent who will never hold their child again. For every community that’s been devastated. But, today, we took a significant step in righting the wrongs this country has collectively experienced over the last two decades,” James added.

READ MORE : Families Impacted By Opioids Call On New York To Reallocate Funds Received In Settlements For New Treatments

Advocates have asked for settlement money to go for opioid treatment and prevention.

State and county officials along with victims’ families said they wanted to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for the death and misery caused by the opioid epidemic.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke with a family that has been fighting the epidemic for over a decade.

Victor and Doreen Ciappa will never forget June 21, 2008. It was Victor’s birthday and the day they lost their daughter, Natalie.

“A super high achiever, brilliant, beautiful, talented,” Victor Ciappa said.

A stellar student, singer and cheerleader who died of a drug overdose at 18 years old.

“We were blindsided. Natalie was the perfect kid as far as we were concerned, so if it could happen to Natalie, it absolutely can happen and, god forbid, will happen to anybody, so parents have to be more aware,” Victor Ciappa said.

READ MORE : Nassau County Relaunching Operation Natalie To Combat Opioid Abuse

The Massapequa couple has been raising awareness ever since with a law in her name and helping Nassau Police with “Operation Natalie,” a county-wide anti-opioid initiative.

After learning about Thursday’s verdict, Doreen Ciappa said, “It’s not the end, but it’s the beginning.”

“It’s the beginning, and it’s well overdue,” Victor Ciappa said.

Teva Pharmaceuticals released this statement on the verdict:

Teva Pharmaceuticals strongly disagrees with today’s outcome and will prepare for a swift appeal as well as continue to pursue a mistrial. In NY, the plaintiffs presented no evidence of medically unnecessary prescriptions, suspicious or diverted orders, no evidence of oversupply by the defendants – or any indication of what volumes were appropriate – and no causal relationship between Teva’s conduct including its marketing and any harm to the public in the state. Prior to deliberation, Teva sought a mistrial based on, among other issues, the state’s misrepresentation of the amount of opioids sold by Teva in NY by more than 500 times. Teva continues to focus on increasing access to essential medicines to patients, including opioid medications for approved indications. Most importantly, the Company continues to pursue a national settlement in the best interest of patients. As recently as last month, a court in California issued a decision finding that Teva did not cause a public nuisance in Orange County, Los Angeles County, Santa Clara County and the City of Oakland and that Teva did not make any false or misleading statements in connection with marketing prescription opioids in California. Additionally, last month the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned an earlier judgment against a pharmaceutical manufacturer and ruled that the public nuisance law in Oklahoma does not extend to the manufacturing, marketing and selling of prescription opioids.

Another trial will be held to determine how much Teva and others will be required to pay, which will be added to the up to $1.5 billion the attorney general has already negotiated for New York from different opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Over 85,000 Positive COVID Cases Reported Across New York State

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest COVID numbers in New York continue to break records. More than 85,000 people tested positive across the state Friday, and the positivity rate remains at 22%. Experts say the Omicron variant is exploding at unprecedented speed, and they expect that to continue through January. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site Near You Check NYC Testing Wait Times CDC’S COVID Vaccine FAQ CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

United Federation Of Teachers Not Happy With New York City’s Decision To Have In-Person Learning In Schools On Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the rise in COVID-19 cases has come a push for New York City Public Schools to go remote this week. Some districts in New Jersey and Westchester County have already made that call, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. On Sunday, there was a line out the door of a COVID testing center on the Upper West Side. The positivity rate in New York City is almost 22%, with the highest rate — nearly 27% — in the Bronx. But Mayor Eric Adams said that won’t stop schools from opening Monday. “The stats are clear. The safest place for children...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Opens First Federal COVID Testing Site

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has opened its first federal COVID testing site. Gov. Phil Murphy toured the site at 90 Halsted St. in East Orange on Friday along with other officials. “With the Omicron tsunami, I think we’ve been calling it, we’re beyond calling it rather a spike, making sure residents have increased access to COVID testing, needless to say, is imperative,” he said. “If you feel ill or you have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19, make sure you get tested,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. “If you’re traveling or have been at gatherings...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

Additional COVID Testing Resources Throughout Tri-State Area Help Ease Wait Times For Some Residents

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More and more people are lining up to get tested for COVID-19, but some changes in the Tri-State Area seem to be cutting wait times. Michael Wang, of Short Hills, New Jersey, got tested for COVID, along with his wife and kids, a day after coming home from a ski trip. They ran into no problems at New Jersey’s new mass testing site at the East Orange Senior Services headquarters on Halsted Street. “We registered before we came here, and it takes, like, half an hour,” he told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. Compare that to waits of three hours at nearby...
UNIONDALE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Central Islip, NY
City
Islip, NY
Central Islip, NY
Government
City
Massapequa, NY
State
Oklahoma State
CBS New York

Increased COVID Testing Crucial Under Mayor Adams’ Plan For NYC Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Millions of Americans are preparing to return to school and work as COVID surges across the country. In New York, Mayor Eric Adams and other local leaders are preparing to implement a new COVID plan, CBS2’s John Dias reported Sunday. As COVID cases grew, local officials knew they needed a stronger plan in schools. Teachers voiced their concerns, which helped fuel changes. “We’re going to get through this with facts and not fear. We’re going to get through this by being prepared,” Adams said. Starting Monday, PCR testing at schools will be doubled. Vaccinated and unvaccinated students will be tested....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul Outlines ‘Winter Surge Plan 2.0’ To Combat COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With the Omicron variant spreading and New York breaking yet another record for people testing positive, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled Friday what she called her “Winter Surge Plan 2.0.” It involves more rapid testing, sending dozens of new ambulance teams to New York City, and a dramatic plea for people to get vaccinated. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, the Omicron-driven COVID surge is continuing unabated – 76,555 new cases and a 22.5% positivity rate. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments “It’s almost not worth saying we’re breaking records. We’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy Tests Positive For COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s first lady Tammy Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said Sunday. Gov. Murphy and the rest of the couple’s family tested negative, but will be regularly tested over the next few days, a statement said. The governor and first lady were tested “due to a recent known non-family contact in their home,” according to the governor’s office. Both the governor and first lady are vaccinated and boosted. Monday’s scheduled COVID briefing will be virtual, the governor’s office said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

New Jersey’s Eviction Moratorium Ends Saturday

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s eviction moratorium ends Saturday. Landlords will now be able to evict tenants who miss or are late with rent payments. For the last year and nine months, the state protected tenants from being kicked out of their homes after many lost their jobs during the pandemic. Housing attorneys predict it will take months to process the more than 50,000 backlogged housing cases in court. “No one’s going to be out in the streets, right, within the next two to three months, really, unless a landlord already had a warrant, a judgement and a warrant for the eviction,” housing attorney Altagracia Pierre-Outerbridge said. “To see a family evicted breaks my heart, and it shouldn’t happen to anyone,” one Jersey City man said. Housing attorneys say tenants should talk to their landlords and show them they’ve applied for rental assistance and have been making whatever payments they can.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Laura Curran
Person
James
CBS New York

With COVID Infection Numbers Surging, Health Experts Say N95 Face Masks Offer Best Protection

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID-19 infection numbers jumping from the Omicron variant, it’s a good time to consider or maybe reconsider what mask you are wearing to protect yourself and those around you. Sparkly masks, superhero masks — there are many choices, but experts say it’s not about fashion. We need the best protection when it comes to the super contagious Omicron strain. “This is not the time to be wearing a cloth mask. I know it’s cold outside, but you do not want to use your scarf as your mask. They’re really not doing anything, both from a physical barrier...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Health Officials Tell Residents Not To Go To Emergency Room For COVID Test

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents are being warned not to go to the emergency room to try to get COVID tests. State health officials say they are being flooded with requests and want to remind the public emergency departments are for emergencies only. That includes those experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or other severe COVID symptoms. CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Westchester County Center Reopens For COVID Testing

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Westchester officials are reopening the County Center as a COVID testing facility. Anyone experiencing symptoms, or who has been exposed to COVID, will be able to get tested by appointment only. The site will not serve those looking to get tested as a requirement for travel. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here To make an appointment, CLICK HERE.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
CBS New York

Connecticut Experiencing Delays In Receiving COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits; Stamford Announces Plans For When They Do Arrive

STAMFORD, Conn. (NewYork) — Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut’s much-needed shipment of COVID-19 at-home test kits is currently delayed. The governor said Wednesday it’s due to shipping and warehouse delays that are beyond the state’s control. Lamont said his staff and multiple state agencies are working on the issue. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here Once the tests arrive, the city of Stamford plans to quickly distribute the kits. Mayor Caroline Simmons said the city will get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Attorney General#American#Touro College Of Law#Mckinsey Company Agrees#Johnson Johnson#Rite Aid
CBS New York

Legal Marijuana, Sports Betting, And Workers’ Rights Are Just A Few Of The New Laws Coming To Tri-State Area In 2022

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of new laws are going into effect in the Tri-State Area on New Year’s Day. The laws will impact everything from recreational marijuana to coffee cups. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge has a look at what will be new in 2022. New Yorkers won’t be able to walk into a shop and legally purchase marijuana on Jan. 1, but it’s coming. “The most interesting thing right now is by the end of this year, when it comes to cannabis, marijuana, pot, whatever you call it, local municipalities, towns, villages, cities, get to decide if it’s going to be retail sold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration’s, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Some New Haven Hospitals Enforcing Visitation Restrictions Due To Rising COVID Cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — With COVID cases rising, some hospitals in New Haven are limiting access to patients. Starting Thursday, Yale New Haven Health patients having procedures will have to meet visitors outside to be picked up. Only one support person will be allowed to accompany expecting mothers, and only one guardian at a time will be allowed with pediatric patients. CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
NEW HAVEN, CT
CBS New York

CityMD Announces Another Round Of Temporary Closures In New York And New Jersey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CityMD is once again temporarily closing some locations due to COVID staffing shortages. “To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we have temporarily closed certain locations. It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues,” the company said in a statement. Here’s the full list of temporarily closed locations: New Jersey: – CityMD Jersey City- Grove Street – Please visit CityMD Jersey City- Journal Square – CityMD Raritan – Please visit CityMD East Brunswick – CityMD Wayne – Please visit CityMD Clifton  – CityMD Oakland (Effective 12/29) – Please visit CityMD Butler CityMD Manahawkin (Effective 12/29) -Please visit CityMD Lanoka Harbor Bronx: – CityMD East...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS New York

Teachers Union Calls On Parents To Sign COVID Testing Consent Forms, Get Children Vaccinated As NYC Public Schools Get Set To Return

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York’s COVID numbers continue to surge just as children prepare to return to the classroom next week. New measures have been announced for city schools in another effort to stop the spread and keep schools open. The new rules include an increase in COVID testing in schools, more testing options for teachers and staff, and changes to the exposure protocol. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, city leaders say schools remain some of the safest places kids can be during the pandemic. This new approach is yet again another way the city is altering the rules as the actual...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Do I Need To Quarantine? How Long Should I Stay Isolated?: Health Experts Break Down CDC’s Latest COVID Guidelines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID guidelines constantly changing, experts are trying to unmask the confusion. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to health experts and patients still figuring out the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. Kelsey Perkins tested positive right before the holidays. “I actually was supposed to fly to Michigan the day after I got the positive test to go see family, so I was super, super upset. I had to miss Christmas,” she said. Then, eight days into her quarantine, the CDC changed the guidelines from 10 days to five. Click here for the latest CDC guidance on quarantine and isolation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy