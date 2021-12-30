Man Claims He Was Banned From Uber for Having COVID After Accusing Driver of Exposing Him

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Uber driver says he felt an excruciating pain as he was driving – only to discover he’d been shot in the back by one of his own passengers. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, the Uber driver, Adebayo Adeyemo – Bayo for short – drove himself to the emergency room at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. He is still recovering there, and he is also calling on Uber to make changes. Adeyemo said he had a bad feeling about his passenger based on their conversation leading up to the shooting — but felt pressured to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO