Man Claims He Was Banned From Uber for Having COVID After Accusing Driver of Exposing Him

By Alexandra Schonfeld
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comments / 22

Debbie Phelan
3d ago

hmm think maybe you got it when you went to get your booster? Not fair to blame the driver when who knows where you got it. Even with the vaccine and booster you can still get it. If you have proof the driver gave it to you fine ask for a refund.

Reply(4)
26
Michelle Horak
3d ago

very more.likely that you got it at the place where you received your booster considering you didn't have direct contact. sounds like yet another case of ching ching let the cash register ring didn't work sir

Reply
11
MJ
3d ago

he goes back and forth about whether he actually tested positive. At one point, he says he tested positive and another he "might" have covid. I just took an Uber this week with my kid and multiple times got reminders that if I wasn't satisfied with the driver/car, I could decline the ride. If the driver arrives without the mask on correct or the car smelled, why on earth would you not decline? You were being proactive in getting the vaccine so you understand how risky it is (I hope so anyway). Unless the driver tests positive for covid, you have no leg to stand on. Oh and regarding locking your account, it is just for the quarantine period so you don't infect any drivers. So your complaints are mute. Plus, unless you are working from home, you are exposed by other people. And if you are working from home, you still can work from home. It's on you for risking it even if you got it from the driver (which is very unlikely).

Reply
6
CBS Chicago

Driver Sues Uber After Passenger Shot Him, Says He Felt Pressured Not To Cancel Ride Despite Sense Of Danger

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Uber driver says he felt an excruciating pain as he was driving – only to discover he’d been shot in the back by one of his own passengers. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, the Uber driver, Adebayo Adeyemo – Bayo for short – drove himself to the emergency room at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. He is still recovering there, and he is also calling on Uber to make changes. Adeyemo said he had a bad feeling about his passenger based on their conversation leading up to the shooting — but felt pressured to...
CHICAGO, IL
TechRadar

Uber lets you send anyone an email claiming to be from Uber.com

A software bug means that pretty much anyone can currently send an email from the Uber.com domain. No, Uber has not intentionally done so. It is, however, choosing to ignore the problem at the moment. These are the conclusions of multiple security researchers, which blame an exposed endpoint on Uber's...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

