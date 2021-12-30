Man Claims He Was Banned From Uber for Having COVID After Accusing Driver of Exposing Him
The man says his only request is that the company refund him for the price of the...www.newsweek.com
hmm think maybe you got it when you went to get your booster? Not fair to blame the driver when who knows where you got it. Even with the vaccine and booster you can still get it. If you have proof the driver gave it to you fine ask for a refund.
very more.likely that you got it at the place where you received your booster considering you didn't have direct contact. sounds like yet another case of ching ching let the cash register ring didn't work sir
he goes back and forth about whether he actually tested positive. At one point, he says he tested positive and another he "might" have covid. I just took an Uber this week with my kid and multiple times got reminders that if I wasn't satisfied with the driver/car, I could decline the ride. If the driver arrives without the mask on correct or the car smelled, why on earth would you not decline? You were being proactive in getting the vaccine so you understand how risky it is (I hope so anyway). Unless the driver tests positive for covid, you have no leg to stand on. Oh and regarding locking your account, it is just for the quarantine period so you don't infect any drivers. So your complaints are mute. Plus, unless you are working from home, you are exposed by other people. And if you are working from home, you still can work from home. It's on you for risking it even if you got it from the driver (which is very unlikely).
