Light snow Wednesday evening

Light snow showers are expected to fall Wednesday evening but snow totals will remain relatively light. Radar over the last couple of hours has shown snow moving across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, but not much – if any – of that snow is actually reaching...
(WSAZ) - It’s been a while since the ice storms of early 2021, and probably needed to take every bit of that time to get that bad taste out of our mouths, but now here we are about a day away from what is shaping up to be the first area-wide snowfall of 2022.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More snow on the way for Thursday night. Timing the start of the snow is key for temperatures and how much snow we will see. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER NIGHT and MORNING for snow Thursday night and Friday morning for icy roads and delays early Friday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region.
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event.
First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the corridor from I-70 southwards for some accumulating snow. This won’t be a big storm but there may be slick roads around towards daybreak, especially on the south side of the Metro. FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank, and Alex Countee will […]
Snow is expected by the end of the week for all of Pennsylvania. || Download the WGAL app | Get location-based alerts | Closings and Delays ||. "Light snow develops Thursday night into Friday morning, but it wraps up by sunrise. I’m thinking just a couple of quick inches overnight and it’s out by the Friday morning commute. But, your Friday morning commute will be impacted by this storm system as we dig out there. And we’ll see some blowing and drifting snow on Friday as winds pick up," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning for parts of Maryland as some of our communities could get a round of freezing rain.
The advisory—which covers all or part of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties—will be in place from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
It was issued because freezing rain could leave behind a glaze of ice, creating hazardous road conditions for drivers during their morning commute.
That’s not the only system worth keeping an eye on either.
WJZ is also tracking a storm...
Storm Team 4 is eyeing the potential for another winter storm late Thursday into Friday that could drop up to 4 inches of snow on parts of the tri-state area, including New York City. Snow is expected to start falling in spots late Thursday, but the bulk of it is...
BALTIMORE -- *UPDATE* 7:20 a.m. - The National Weather Service has canceled the Winter Weather Advisory. The freezing drizzle did not occur. Stay tuned for forecast updates relating to another winter storm later this week. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Wednesday morning. The advisory takes...
Wednesday is set to bring a rain and snow event through the Puget Sound area, with the chance for flooding in some regions and new snow in the Cascades to be measured in feet, not inches. The mountains could see anywhere from 1 to 3 feet of new snow. Closer...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas city will see increasing clouds and light snow Wednesday evening and overnight. Accumulations will be low. The texture of the snow will be granular, making it tough to measure how much fell. Not only that, but the wind will blow it around and will make it harder to get an accurate reading.
DENVER (CBS4) – A storm descending on Colorado Wednesday will send a powerful afternoon cold front across the Front Range. Temperatures will drop fast and snow will quickly spread across the entire urban corridor before the evening commute.
The Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas will climb to about 40 degrees in the early afternoon before dropping about 30 degrees in 6 hours or less as cold air invades. Temperatures will bein the single digits in the Denver metro area by the end of the evening commute.
In terms of snow, the initial snow showers should develop after 1 p.m. and...
The largest snow storm in four years struck Monday. Now, another coastal storm will bring more than four inches of snow to parts of the Jersey Shore and South Jersey Thursday night into Friday. This storm will not be as powerful or as long lasting at Monday's nor'easter, which brought...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Let’s talk about Thursday evening’s potential snow!
The forecast for tomorrow is not a slam dunk, but then again when is it ever in Pittsburgh?
At this point, it looks like you should expect to see around an inch of snow region-wide.
There will be places in the Laurel Highlands where snow totals will top two inches.
While not a lot, this is the first significant chance for snow we have seen so far this season...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re tracking another round of measurable snow the timing of which is set to impact our Friday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys from 10 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. on Friday. Snow will begin to...
Get ready for more wet weather today and tomorrow as another storm moves across the north. Heavy snow and strong winds are likely over the mountains and could make travel difficult over the higher passes. Because it's so warm, most of what we get in the valleys will be rain. It could get slushy on the benches, but any valley snow would be most likely north of Ogden.
