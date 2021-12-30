ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Light snow Wednesday evening

By Candice King
MyStateline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLight snow showers are expected to fall Wednesday evening but snow totals will remain relatively light. Radar over the last couple of hours has shown snow moving across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, but not much – if any – of that snow is actually reaching...

www.mystateline.com

WHSV

Another round of snow on the way

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More snow on the way for Thursday night. Timing the start of the snow is key for temperatures and how much snow we will see. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER NIGHT and MORNING for snow Thursday night and Friday morning for icy roads and delays early Friday.
HARRISONBURG, VA
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: A little snow for some tonight

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the corridor from I-70 southwards for some accumulating snow. This won’t be a big storm but there may be slick roads around towards daybreak, especially on the south side of the Metro. FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank, and Alex Countee will […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGAL

Snow expected Thursday night into Friday morning for Pennsylvania

Snow is expected by the end of the week for all of Pennsylvania. || Download the WGAL app | Get location-based alerts | Closings and Delays ||. "Light snow develops Thursday night into Friday morning, but it wraps up by sunrise. I’m thinking just a couple of quick inches overnight and it’s out by the Friday morning commute. But, your Friday morning commute will be impacted by this storm system as we dig out there. And we’ll see some blowing and drifting snow on Friday as winds pick up," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Radar
CBS Baltimore

Winter Weather Advisory For Wednesday Morning, Plus More Snow On The Way?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning for parts of Maryland as some of our communities could get a round of freezing rain. The advisory—which covers all or part of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties—will be in place from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. It was issued because freezing rain could leave behind a glaze of ice, creating hazardous road conditions for drivers during their morning commute. That’s not the only system worth keeping an eye on either. WJZ is also tracking a storm...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Winter weather advisory canceled, but icy spots possible

BALTIMORE -- *UPDATE* 7:20 a.m. - The National Weather Service has canceled the Winter Weather Advisory. The freezing drizzle did not occur. Stay tuned for forecast updates relating to another winter storm later this week. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Wednesday morning. The advisory takes...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
MyNorthwest.com

Another chance of snow Wednesday evening for Puget Sound region

Wednesday is set to bring a rain and snow event through the Puget Sound area, with the chance for flooding in some regions and new snow in the Cascades to be measured in feet, not inches. The mountains could see anywhere from 1 to 3 feet of new snow. Closer...
SEATTLE, WA
KMBC.com

Dangerous cold and light snow overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas city will see increasing clouds and light snow Wednesday evening and overnight. Accumulations will be low. The texture of the snow will be granular, making it tough to measure how much fell. Not only that, but the wind will blow it around and will make it harder to get an accurate reading.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Challenging Wednesday Evening Commute Ahead With Snow And Cold In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm descending on Colorado Wednesday will send a powerful afternoon cold front across the Front Range. Temperatures will drop fast and snow will quickly spread across the entire urban corridor before the evening commute. The Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas will climb to about 40 degrees in the early afternoon before dropping about 30 degrees in 6 hours or less as cold air invades. Temperatures will bein the single digits in the Denver metro area by the end of the evening commute. (source: CBS) In terms of snow, the initial snow showers should develop after 1 p.m. and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: First Significant Snow Chances Move In This Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Let’s talk about Thursday evening’s potential snow! The forecast for tomorrow is not a slam dunk, but then again when is it ever in Pittsburgh? WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos At this point, it looks like you should expect to see around an inch of snow region-wide. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There will be places in the Laurel Highlands where snow totals will top two inches. While not a lot, this is the first significant chance for snow we have seen so far this season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Wet Wednesday; Most snow in the mountains

Get ready for more wet weather today and tomorrow as another storm moves across the north. Heavy snow and strong winds are likely over the mountains and could make travel difficult over the higher passes. Because it's so warm, most of what we get in the valleys will be rain. It could get slushy on the benches, but any valley snow would be most likely north of Ogden.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

