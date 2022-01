I guess I shouldn't be surprised by anything anymore, but a friend of mine recently posted a document from the IRS that had me second-guessing that what I was looking at was real. Well after some online sleuthing, it was confirmed that what I was looking at was indeed a real document from the IRS. The document lists "other sources" of income that may need to be reported on your 2021 taxes, one of those items listed was stolen items, meaning that criminals are expected to input into their taxes the fair market value of the items stolen in 2021 unless they returned them.

INCOME TAX ・ 5 DAYS AGO