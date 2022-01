A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for several Green Oak Township subdivisions following a car crash early Friday morning. According to a press release from the Livingston Community Water Authority, a fire hydrant was sheared off the water main due to a motor vehicle accident at or near the intersection of Lee Road and Richelle Street. “A water leak was reported to the Authority,” according to the release, which stated a repair contractor was dispatched, but that the water “was shut off to approximately 336 homes while repairs are being made.” The advisory applies to residents in the Saxony, Wilmore & Meadows Subdivisions.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO