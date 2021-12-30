ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Black Man Sentenced To 1,823 Years Receives Pardon From Governor

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkK5i_0dZFeyTe00
Photo: Corbis Documentary RF

A Hampton, Virginia Black man will be released from prison after getting a pardon from Gov. Ralph Northam in his 1,832-year prison sentence.

In 2001, Lawrence Stephens was an 18-year-old homeless restaurant worker when he and a group of others pulled off a home invasion robbery –– in which his attorneys say no shots were fired and no one was injured. Stephens and others in the group were later arrested and tried in the York County Circuit Court for the crime.

York County Judge Prentis J. Smiley presided over the court proceedings and handed Stephens a prison sentence that defied state sentencing guidelines by hundreds of years , determining the then-teenager would spend 1,832 years behind bars.

According to WAVY 10 News , Smiley retired from the bench and died in 2008. Ten years earlier, a case he presided over made its way to the US Supreme Court leading to the 2002 decision prohibiting federal executions of individuals with intellectual disabilities .

This year, Gaylene Kanoyton , president of the Hampton NAACP chapter brought in Rebecca Winn , legal redress chair to take a closer look at Stephens case to get a conditional pardon. The case is just one the advocates are looking into.

"Racism, it's not a level playing field ... we still have so many inmates in the same situation," Kanoyton said.

Winn argued prosecutors did not present evidence to prove the full scope of Stephens' involvement in the robbery which would have led to a harsher sentence than others in the group –– including Paul Melendres , the white mastermind behind the crime who received 10 years. Darnell Nolen , a Black 17-year-old at the time of the crime, was handed down a 35-year-sentence.

Additionally, the attorney appointed to defend Stephens was later found guilty by the Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board of failing to properly represent his client .

The petition for Stephens' pardon was filed in September and approved by Northam on December 17. After spending 19 years in prison, Stephens will be released in 30 to 60 days.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 1284

Eric Torrance
4d ago

That’s great! Now what happens when he gets out? Who will help him get acclimated into society? Is he just going to be kicked out the door and told, “good luck! Don’t break the law! Oh yeah, don’t forget to show up for your parole meeting!”? He was homeless before, how about now? What’s keeping him from doing the same thing? It’s great that he’s been released, now what?

Reply(144)
245
Kurt
4d ago

He was guilty of an home invasion robbery. Sure, no one was injured, but that’s merely a happy accident. He should’ve gotten a good 5-10 for that. 20’was too long and 1800 was just a travesty of Justice. A mockery of the word and concept of justice.

Reply(18)
151
Jamie Kelly
4d ago

Yeah, but systemic racism doesn’t exist in our criminal justice system. That judge should be thrown in jail for 1,000 years. Smh

Reply(125)
163
Related
Black Enterprise

Black Lives Matter Activist Pam Moses, Who Was Convicted Of Illegally Voting Despite Not Voting, Is Facing Four To Eight Years In Prison

Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist Pam Moses faces jail time after being convicted of illegally registering to vote in a bizarre and yearslong story. Moses told WREG, a Memphis CBS affiliate, the situation began in 2015 when she pleaded guilty to a 10- count indictment that included charges of perjury, stalking, forgery, and tampering with evidence, a crime that strips a resident’s right to vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wfxrtv.com

Virginia mom upset: Son still serving time for armed robbery while Gov. Northam pardons a convicted killer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The uproar over Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent decision to pardon a Colonial Heights woman convicted of murder continues. A Virginia mother told WFXR’s sister station, WRIC, that the pardon system makes no sense and she wants officials to be held accountable. Her frustration comes after her son, who is behind bars for a lesser crime, was denied a conditional pardon.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
caribbeannationalweekly.com

New York Governor grants clemency to convicted Jamaican drug dealer

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has granted clemency to a convicted Jamaican-born drug dealer among 10 immigrants who have “showed remorse and exemplified rehabilitation”. In commuting the sentence of Roger Cole, 55, Hochul noted that he was originally sentenced to 125 years to life in prison, “having been put on trial during the Rockefeller Drug Law era during which extremely lengthy prison sentences were handed down for drug-related convictions”.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WITN

Governor Cooper pardons Kinston man for 1992 crime

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has pardoned a Kinston man who spent over two decades behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. Cooper announced the pardon of Howard Dudley, 59, on Tuesday. “I have carefully reviewed Howard Denice Dudley’s case and am granting him a Pardon...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Virginia State#Prison#Attorneys#Racism#Corbis Documentary Rf#Virginia Black#Wavy 10 News#The Us Supreme Court#Vikkie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
coloradosun.com

Jared Polis reduces truck driver’s sentence to 10 years from 110; pardons 1,315 people for marijuana possession

Gov. Jared Polis is reducing the sentence of a truck driver whose semi-truck caused a fiery chain-reaction crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people in 2019. The governor said Thursday he would reduce the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 10 years, from the 110 years handed down by a judge earlier this month that caused a national outcry.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

North Carolina governor grants pardon to man freed in 2016

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has pardoned a man who had spent nearly 24 years in prison after allegations he sexually assaulted his 9-year-old daughter. The man, Howard Dudley, was freed in 2016 after his daughter recanted her testimony. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that the governor’s pardon makes Dudley eligible to file a claim for compensation under state laws for people wrongly convicted of felonies. Dudley maintained his innocence from the start. He was convicted in 1992 of first-degree sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a minor. A judge in 2016 vacated Dudley’s convictions and ordered his release, calling the daughter’s recantation credible and believable.
RALEIGH, NC
cbslocal.com

Governor Polis Reduces Aguilera-Mederos Sentence To 10 Years

DENVER (CBS4) – Governor Jared Polis has commuted the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. The new sentence shaves 100 years off the original sentence. The clemency was announced Thursday, as part of the governor’s yearly clemency action. A Jefferson County judge originally sentenced Aguilera-Mederos to 110 years in prison,...
DENVER, CO
northwestmoinfo.com

Governor Parson Issues 18 Pardons, 1 Commutation

Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons and one commutation of sentence last week. The names of those receiving the pardons and commutation were released yesterday. The sentence of Germal Kelly was commuted. Kelly has been in prison on numerous drug charges. Alex Ashcroft, the nephew of John Ashcroft, the...
POLITICS
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy