Report: Former Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo buys new home in St. Louis

By Sam Masterson
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) - Alex Pietrangelo will always have deep roots in St. Louis and it appears his family is preparing to stay locally connected with a new home in the area.

Former St. Louis Blues captain and 2019 Stanley Cup Champion recently purchased a new home that's located in the Rockwood School District, according to the St. Louis Business Journal . The $1.1 million home is in the Fienup Farms subdivision.

It was purchased in August, around the same time Pietrangelo also bought a home in Las Vegas, where he now plays for the Golden Knights. He signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contact with Vegas in 2020.

Pietrangelo has four kids, who were all born in St. Louis, with is wife, Jayne Pietrangelo, who also grew up in St. Louis. The family sold its previous St. Louis home to current Blues defenseman Torey Krug in December 2020, after he signed a long-term contract with the Blues.

The former Blues defenseman also recently sold the Vegas mansion he bought after signing his new deal to Golden Knights teammate Max Pacioretty for $6.4 million.

Pietrangelo's new St. Louis home is 4,127-square-feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property comes with access to 26-acre lake, with fishing and paddleboat docks, more than 50 acres of common ground and four pickleball courts.

He's not the only former Blue to recently buy a home in St. Louis. "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky and his wife, Janet Gretzky, who is also from St. Louis, bought a home in town.

Several other retired NHL players call St. Louis home, including Chris Pronger, Keith Tkachuk, Al MacInnis and plenty of other Blues alumni.

