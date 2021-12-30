Top 5 Ranked Virtual Data Room Providers

This article was contributed by Kumar Goswami, CEO, and cofounder of Komprise. For decades, managing data essentially meant collecting, storing, and occasionally accessing it. That has all changed in recent years, as businesses look for the critical information that can be pulled from the massive amounts of data being generated, accessed, and stored in myriad locations, from corporate datacenters to the cloud and the edge. Given that, data analytics – helped by such modern technologies as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning – has become a must-have capability and in 2022, the importance will be amplified. Enterprises need to rapidly parse through data – much of it unstructured – to find the information that will drive business decisions. They also need to create a modern data environment in which to make that happen.

12 DAYS AGO